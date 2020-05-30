George Floyd’s Brother Tears Up Talking About Condolence Call From Donald Trump: ‘It Hurt Me’

Donald Trump recently revealed that he offered condolences to the family of George Floyd, whose death has sparked riots and protests across the United States. During a Saturday interview with Reverand Al Sharpton on MSNBC’s Politics Nation, Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd, spoke about his conversation with Trump. As reported by Raw Story, Philonise Floyd said his talk with the president “hurt” him.

“It was so fast,” Philonise Floyd said. “He didn’t give me an opportunity to even speak. It was hard, I was trying to talk to him, but he just kept like pushing me off, like ‘I don’t want to hear what you’re talking about.’ And I just told him I want justice. I said that I couldn’t believe they committed a modern-day lynching in broad daylight.”

“I can’t stand for that, I can’t — and it hurt me,” he added.

Philonise Floyd also expressed dismay at the needless nature of his brother’s death. He told Sharpton that all of the officers involved need to be convicted of first-degree murder and given the death penalty.

You can watch the interview below.

Trump spoke of the conversation with the Floyd family at a White House roundtable event on Friday. He also revealed that he is working with the Department of Justice (DOJ) — along with White House officials and local law enforcement — to investigate Floyd’s death.

“Hopefully everything can be fairly taken care of,” the president said, according to Breitbart.

The officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck until he was unresponsive, Derek Chauvin, currently faces charges of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The charges have led to a backlash from Floyd’s family and their attorney, as well as political commentators such as CNN’s Van Jones, who believes that prosecutors are paving the way for Chauvin’s exoneration. In particular, Jones, who is an attorney, claimed he has never heard of a third-degree murder charge in his life.

A preliminary report on Floyd’s autopsy suggested his death was linked to underlying health conditions and possible intoxicants, conflicting with accusations that Chauvin suffocated him to death. The results pushed the Floyd family to hire their own pathologist, Dr. Michael Baden, to conduct an independent investigation.

In a YouTube stream uploaded on Friday, Joe Biden offered condolences to the Floyd family and promised justice for George Floyd’s death as well as “real police reform.”

“We’ve spoken their names aloud,” Biden said of the many African Americans who have died at the hands of police officers. “We chisel them onto our long-suffering hearts,” he added.