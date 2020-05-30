Kara Del Toro Goes Braless In A Sheer Top

Kara Del Toro wowed her 1.5 million Instagram followers with her latest uploads, a series of black-and-white shots of the model wearing nothing but a see-through top and panties.

The sheer shirt was unbuttoned past her décolletage, showing off her voluptuous bust and ample cleavage. It featured lace detailing down the front of the garment, which delicately covered any NSFW parts. The top featured ruffled sleeves and a square neckline. It also showed off her taut midriff, which was on display thanks to the gauzy fabric. She wore white, lace panties, which were partially covered by the top.

In the first photo, Kara stood tall, her arms crossed. She looked directly at the camera, her mouth slightly ajar, her pearly white teeth glinting.

In the second image, the model posed against a wall, tilting her body. A hint of a smile played on her lips.

Kara wore her hair in a messy updo, with several pieces falling out of the style. One strand in particular curled in front of her face, partially covering one eye. While her tresses were dark at the roots, they soon transitioned into a lighter shade at the ends.

As for jewelry, Kara accessorized the ensemble with hoop earrings, a dainty necklace, and several rings on her fingers.

Due to the grayscale nature of the photos, it was impossible to tell the color of the makeup, though she seemed to wear a face full of beauty products.

Her dark brows appeared to be groomed and shaped, arching high over her eyes. Her lids seemed to be rimmed with kohl liner that extended past her eyes, giving her a cat-eye appearance. Her feathery lashes curled upwards and fanned outwards. Her lower lashes looked as if they were coated with black mascara.

Kara’s cheeks seemed to be brushed with bronzer and highlighter, making her cheekbones pop. It looked as if she wore a dark-colored lipstick on her plump pout.

Her fans flocked to the comments section of the two-photo slideshow in droves, eager to tell the model what they thought of her latest look.

“OMG,” wrote one fan, punctuating their comment with red and black hearts, “you look so good in Black and White.”

“Soo pretty,” another follower shared, including two heart-eye emoji.

“All your photos are my favorites!!” exclaimed a third person, adding two pink hearts to their comment.

“Too hot to handle!” declared a fourth social media user.

As of press time, the photo set racked up more than 17,700 likes and hit over 200 comments.