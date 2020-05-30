Beyonce Demands Justice For George Floyd Via Instagram Video

Beyonce recently joined the list of celebrities who decided to speak up about the death of George Floyd.

The Grammy-winning songstress is known for keeping it pretty light on social media. This year, specifically, Beyonce has used her platform to promote several upcoming projects, as well as celebrating holidays like Mother’s Day, which took place earlier this month. According to Hollywood Life, the mother of three decided not to be silent on her Instagram page on Saturday, May 30. After Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer on Monday, May 25, Beyonce expressed her frustration with not only the death of Floyd, but also the fact that the act was recorded. She also shared a link for those who want to sign a petition to ensure Floyd is given more justice.

“We need justice for George Floyd,” Beyonce shared with her millions of followers. “We all witnessed his murder in broad daylight. We’re broken and we’re disgusted. We cannot normalize this pain. I’m not only speaking to people of color. If you’re white, black, brown, or anything in between, I’m sure you feel hopeless by the racism going on in America right now.”

Beyonce continued to say that she’s had enough with the “senseless killings” that are happening all over the world. She then pointed out that, while Floyd was black, his death should affect all US citizens who learned of the attack. This is because Floyd was born and raised in the US, and Beyonce feels the American people should step up and make sure Floyd’s family is protected.

“We can no longer look away. George is all of our family in humanity. He’s family because he’s a fellow American,” she added.

On Friday, May 29, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was charged with manslaughter and third-degree murder. The officer was recorded kneeling on Floyd’s neck for 10 minutes before being pronounced dead. In her post, Beyonce also told her audience that while Chauvin was charged for killing Floyd, she doesn’t feel they’re enough for his crime.

Several other officers were said to have been around Chauvin and Floyd when the murder took place. Since learning of Chauvin’s charge, many cities including Minneapolis, Atlanta and New York City have decided to protest in honor of Floyd. Some of the protests have lead to arrests and violence since they’ve occurred.

Floyd’s death also sparked several comments from celebrities on social media. Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Cardi B, Kelly Rowland, LeBron James and more stars have left touching messages and encouraged their fans to also use their platforms to shed light on the acts of some police officers.