Elizabeth Hurley Sizzles In A Bandeau Bikini Named After One Of Her Best Friends

Elizabeth's photo included a pretty rainbow effect.

Elizabeth Hurley treated her Instagram followers to another bikini photo on Saturday, and the 54-year-old Bedazzled star definitely dazzled her fans with her latest look.

The British actress’ 1.6 million followers never seem to tire of seeing her model swimsuits from her own swimwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach. They’d likely agree that every bikini that she wears is incredible, but Elizabeth revealed that there was something about her latest alluring look that made it a little more special. In the caption of her post, she wrote that she was wearing the Hasina Bikini. According to Elizabeth, the garment is named after one of her closest friends, designer Haseena Jethmalani.

Elizabeth’s bikini was a pale sea green shade that looked striking against her golden skin. The two-piece included a bandeau top with a twisted detail in the front that added a touch of elegance to the garment. The top also had a sweetheart neckline that exposed a generous amount of Elizabeth’s ample cleavage.

Elizabeth’s matching bottoms were a low-rise design that showcased her flat lower abdomen. The style also elongated her trim torso. The bottoms had thick ties on the sides that were secured in knots on the curviest part of Elizabeth’s shapely hips. The leg openings were as high as they could be on a hip-hugger bottom, and they provided a peek at her slim, toned thighs.

Elizabeth wore her voluminous brunette tresses styled in soft waves that tumbled over her shoulders and down her back. A side part added even more glamour to her gorgeous hairstyle. As for her makeup, it looked like the actress rocked a sultry smokey eye and pale pink lipstick.

Elizabeth exuded joy as she flashed her pearly whites at the camera. She posed in front of wall of towering green plants that gave her photo a slight tropical vibe. Her snapshot also included a lens flare effect that created a whimsical arched rainbow over her head.

Elizabeth’s photo received over 20,000 likes from her Instagram followers in short order, and her amorous admirers also couldn’t stop singing her praises in the comments section of her post.

“You are cute and so is your suit, Elizabeth!” wrote one fan.

“This body is ridiculous. Wow,” read another remark.

“Absolutely gorgeous! Body of a 21-year-old! Such a stunning color on you,” gushed a third commenter.

“Now you are definitely the GODDESS of all women,” a fourth devotee declared.

Elizabeth was pictured wearing a bathing suit that was a similar color in another fantastic photo that her Instagram followers immediately fell in love with. As reported by The Inquisitr, it was a one-piece that Elizabeth described as “heavenly.”