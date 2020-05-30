JK Simmons Signed On To Play Iconic Spider-Man Character J Jonah Jameson In Multiple Sequels

Golden Globe, BAFTA and Academy Award-winner J.K. Simmons’ turn as J. Jonah Jameson in multiple Spider-Man films arguably ranks among the best portrayals of a comic book character of all time. But according to the 65-year-old actor, he may not be done bringing the Daily Bugle Editor to the big screen.

While appearing on the most recent episode of PeopleTV/Entertainment Weekly’s Couch Surfing web series, Simmons revealed that he’s actually signed on to appear in multiple Spider-Man sequels, after initially returning to the series and his iconic role during the mid-credits scene of 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home. He dropped the bombshell when asked by host Lola Ogunnaike if fans can expect to see more of him in future films.

“I don’t know if I would use the word expect,” he said. “When we signed on for the first movie, we signed a contract to do two sequels as well.”

Simmons continued to temper fan expectations, saying, “That’s always a one-sided, not always…I guess, but in my case a one-sided contract where you’re committed to do it, but they’re not necessarily committed to using your character in ensuing movies. So, it’s great to have the opportunity, as these things evolve, to be one of the holdovers from the previous version.”

Simmons first portrayed Jameson in Spidey’s 2002 American big-screen debut, Spider-Man, which was helmed by The Evil Dead director Sam Raimi and starred Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man/Peter Parker. During his interview with Ogunnaike, Simmons revealed that Sony producers needed to be convinced he was right for the part at the time and that the studio had other, bigger names in mind for Jameson.

He eventually landed the role and would go on to reprise it in two sequels, before the series was re-booted in 2012.

The current iteration of Spider-Man, played by Tom Holland, is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) through an agreement between Marvel Studios and Sony. Although the MCU Spidey exists in a separate continuity from the films Simmons first appeared in, he was brought back to play a different version of the same character in a surprise cameo for Far From Home.

