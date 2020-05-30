Lisa Rinna Dances & Twerks In New Instagram Video, But Harry Hamlin’s Reaction Captures The Attention

Harry Hamlin doesn't seem to have the time for his wife's dance moves.

Lisa Rinna was flaunting her dance moves once again, only this time she included her husband, Harry Hamlin, as well. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posted a hilarious video of herself on Instagram dancing around on the deck of their huge house while her hubby totally ignored her. He had other things on his mind.

The 56-year-old was seen dancing furiously to Madonna’s “Beat Goes On.” She is no stranger to showing off her unique dancing style to her 2.3 million Instagram followers. Her recent post one that she shared on Saturday revealed just how Lisa and Harry spent their afternoon at home. She started out by prancing around on the deck and then began twerking around her hubby getting close to him and shaking her booty against his. However, Harry paid no mind to his famous wife as his full attention was on his plants and growing vegetables.

As Lisa Rinna was being playful and sexy, the actor had two watering cans in his hand giving his babies a drink. He had quite a serious look on his face as all the action was going on behind him. One fan asked her how Harry could keep a straight face while she was doing her thing. Lisa had the best answer.

“Harry Hamlin is an award winning actor,” she replied.

Lisa’s dance outfit may have also captured some attention as you can see right through the white tank top that she wore as she danced around. She had a pink bra underneath as well, and black skin-tight capri leggings that hugged her thighs and booty and showed off how toned she really is. She threw on a cowboy hat and wore white tennis shoes to complete her outfit. She appears to not be wearing much makeup at all.

Harry was clad in grey sweatpants, a black t-shirt, and black tennis shoes. In her caption, Lisa states that they were gardening, but it looks like her husband was the one who was doing all the work while she was determined to have some fun.

Lisa’s fans loved the hilarious video. Many stated how much they laughed watching it and that Harry’s reaction was the best part.

“This is legit the best one yet….Harry not even phased by what you are doing,” one Instagram follower said.

“Harry is everything!” another fan replied.

It looks like Lisa and Harry’s daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlin, is taking after her mother as she has been seen busting her moves as well. However, many were not happy recently in what they called a racy video. The mother-daughter team danced together recently, which was fine, but fans didn’t like the see-through dress that 21-year-old Delilah had on while doing very sexy moves.

However, Lisa Rinna’s newest one with Harry Hamlin seems to have taken first place with her followers.