Aylen Alvarez Rocks Gray Leggings And Off The Shoulder Top On Instagram

Aylen Alvarez appeared to enjoy a tranquil evening in an idyllic setting in the latest photo on her Instagram page.

In the shared post, the Cuban model sported a pair of gray leggings that clung to her ample curves. She paired the flattering pants with a matching top with an off-the-shoulder-neckline.

Aylen wore her long brown hair in a high ponytail in the shot and its curls fell to her waist. Despite the simplicity of her casual outfit, she opted for a bold makeup look. Aylen appeared to wear dark brown shadow on her eyelids coupled with dark eyeliner and mascara. However, she seemed to have chosen a nude lip color, an understated choice compared to her eye makeup.

The photo was taken at night and Aylen posed on a large rock overlooking a pool. She was barefoot but her white sandals were visible at its base.

The post accumulated more than 15,000 likes in four hours and over 200 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, fans gushed over her appearance and some of those compliments came from fellow Instagram influencers.

“Looking beautiful in this color,” wrote Julia Gilas, a fitness model with over 4 million Instagram followers.

Additional comments came from models Dolly Castro, Eriana Blanco, and Diana Maux.

But Aylen’s non-famous fans commented on the photo as well.

“My friend you are truly magnificently beautiful,” a second Instagram user added.

“U are looking very beautiful and sexy,” a third supporter commented before including a red heart and fire emoji at the end of their sentence.

And a fourth commenter expressed a desire to meet Aylen in person.

“I wish was in that tranquil [sic] enjoying it with you,” they wrote. “Beautiful Gorgeous Lady You Are.”

Many of the other comments were filled with emoji

The photo appeared to have been taken at the same location as one of her previous Instagram uploads.

In a post from four days ago, Aylen rocked a peach bikini as she took a dip in a pool that looked similar to the one seen in the most recent photo on her page. In that photo, she also sported dark eye makeup and nude lipstick. Her caption informed her followers that the two-piece swimsuit was from popular fast-fashion brand, Fashion Nova.

The post has been liked more than 45,000 times, as of this writing and more than 600 Instagram users have commented on it.