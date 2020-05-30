Blac Chyna Flaunts Her Booty In Racy Leopard-Print Bodysuit

Blac Chyna brought the heat to her Instagram account on Saturday, May 30, posing in a risqué bodysuit that showcased her bare booty.

Chyna leaned against a concrete wall, giving the camera some serious bedroom eyes. The camera captured a side view of Chyna’s hourglass figure. She pressed her body up against the wall, resting one hand on the corner. She arched her back, popping her derriere.

The animal-print one-piece featured hues of yellows and light browns and was covered in dark brown leopard spots. The garment boasted long sleeves and a mock turtleneck. It featured full coverage of her chest, though her buxom bust was still on display thanks to the clingy fabric.

Though it was clear she was wearing a bodysuit, it almost seemed as if Chyna was wearing just a top with no bottoms — that’s how much her curvaceous booty was featured in the shot.

From this angle, fans could see the “King” tattoo on the side of her hand, in tribute to her young son, King Cairo. They also caught a glimpse of the shaded tattoo on her bottom.

The former reality star wore her hair down and in tight waves. Her long locks cascaded all the way down her back, almost touching her derriere. Her tresses started out dark at the roots, quickly transitioning into a lighter auburn color, before switching to a blond shade at the very bottom.

Chyna seemed to wear a face full of makeup, starting with her light brown brows. They appeared to be sculpted, arched, and filled in with pencil. It looked as if she wore a golden shimmer on her lids that reached all the way to her brow bone. Her lids looked to be swiped with black liner. Her lashes curled upwards in dramatic fashion. Her lower lashes seemed to be coated with black mascara.

The apples of her cheeks appeared to be brushed with highlighter and a warm, pink blush, making her cheekbones pop. Her lips looked to be outlined with a mocha-colored liner and filled in with a nude gloss.

In the comments section of the post, fans gathered to express their thoughts about Chyna’s latest look.

“What a beautiful doll,” wrote one follower, punctuating their comment with drooling and peach emoji.

“OMG,” said a second social media user in all-caps, including two flame emoji.

“Beauty,” shared another.

“Gorgeous,” commented a fourth fan, adding a flame and heart-eye emoji.

At the time of this writing, the sultry snapshot garnered more than 16,200 likes and more than 220 comments.