Kayla Moody Shares Racy Video Of Herself In White, See-Through Bathing Suit

The model took the video during a walk along the beach.

Kayla Moody has shared another provocative, racy video of herself in a white, see-through bathing suit. In the video, which was shared on her Instagram on Saturday, the model gave her followers a thorough look at how the suit fit on her.

Kayla walks out of the ocean in the video in what seems to be slow motion. The suit features a round, low neckline that highlights Kayla’s massive cleavage and the bare chest underneath the suit.

She starts with one hand on her blonde hair, before rubbing her hands through her hair and allowing them to travel down her body. Kayla hugged her breasts, and then her hands traveled down to the sides of the swimsuit, which she tugged at.

From there, her hands travel back up to her neck as the camera pans down to showcase her tan, fit legs. After running her fingers back down the length of her body, Kayla gives the camera a knowing look, and turns to walk away down the beach. Before she walks out of view, though, she turns to give the camera a wave.

For the video, Kayla wore her hair down in sleek, platinum blonde strands that brushed at her shoulders and hung down her back. Throughout the video, you can see her hair blowing in the wind. Kayla also wore makeup in the video, including a prominent metallic eye shadow and a dark pink lip. Her blush highlighted her already tan complexion.

In response to the video, Kayla’s more-than 780,000 offered plenty of praise for the video, including compliments for how well it was made, and how good Kayla looked shooting it.

“Wow Kayla! You knock it out of the park with every post. Stunning!,” one user wrote in comment on the post. ‘

“You are beautiful,” another said.

While most of the comments focused on Kayla’s beauty, others were concerned with the man behind her who was fishing and seemed totally oblivious to her presence.

“The guy fishing is like, I’m trying to fish here people,” one person commented.

“How is that bloke still fishing behind you!!,” another remarked.

Kayla has never been shy about showing some skin for her followers. On Friday, the model posted a video to her Instagram in which she modeled an iridescent bathing suit. The suit sported a low neckline that highlighted Kayla’s cleavage, and she held her phone as she filmed on the beach. The clip also highlighted Kayla’s tiny waist and hips, which are on full display in her most recent clip as well.