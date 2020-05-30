Lauren Alaina Wows In A Cheetah-Print Bikini Top And Trucker Hat

Lauren revealed that she was headed to the beach.

American Idol star Lauren Alaina shared a sizzling bikini snapshot that made quite an impression on her 923,000 Instagram followers. On Saturday, the 25-year-old country singer took to the social media platform to show off the wild look that she rocked for a trip to the beach.

Lauren wore a bikini top that featured a bold cheetah print. The garment had thick shoulder straps, a wide band underneath the bust, and fixed triangle cups that clung to Lauren’s curvy chest. The sun made one side of the singer’s flawless decolletage glow as she posed outside.

Lauren’s bathing suit bottoms weren’t visible underneath the black sarong that she wore. The swimsuit cover featured a tie front that hit right at the navel. This design element highlighted Lauren’s hourglass figure, including her curvy hips and trim waist.

The sarong also had high thigh slits. Lauren stood with her left leg thrust forward through one of the openings to expose a little more skin. This also revealed that her bikini bottoms had a rather high cut.

Lauren completed her look with a nude trucker hat that had a plastic mesh back. She wore her shoulder-length blond hair down, and she rocked a beauty look that appeared to include a vivid coral lip and a generous amount of mascara on her long lashes.

Lauren stood on a white wooden staircase outside what appeared to be a residence or lodging of some sort. In the caption of her post, the “Georgia Peaches” hitmaker used a fun play on words to reveal that she was on her way to the beach.

Lauren’s Instagram followers were absolutely bowled over by her beach look. Since it was initially uploaded, her photo has racked up over 29,000 likes. Her fans also flocked to the comments section to gush over how sensational she looked.

“Well damn just slay us all with your beauty,” one admirer wrote.

“My goodness! So hot,” another fan enthused.

A few witty fans also copied Lauren’s signature caption-writing style.

“I’m sorry where did Lauren go? I can’t seem to SPOT her,” quipped one commenter.

“You’re sooo pretty I cant even SAND it!! Hope you have a SHELL of a time!!” another fan remarked.

Lauren didn’t share any details about which beach she was headed to, but beaches are slowly reopening everywhere after being closed to the public for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The deadly virus also derailed one of Lauren’s entertainment endeavors when the Dancing with the Stars live tour was suspended. Lauren finished in fourth place on Season 28 of the reality competition, and she was one of the celebrities who appeared on the tour.