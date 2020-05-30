Volunteers Take To Cities The Morning After Protests To Clean Streets, Repair Damaged Businesses

Nearly every night since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Monday, protesters have taken to the streets in cities across the country with unrest growing and demonstrations turning increasingly violent.

But by morning, hundreds of volunteers have started taking to the streets to clean up some of the destruction and repair businesses damaged by protesters. As KSTP in Minneapolis reported, a community group in one of the hard-hit areas of the city left a social media post calling for help from anyone who was able to show up and help the small business owners in the area.

Ming-Jinn Tong, one of the organizers in the city’s Phillips Neighborhood, said that the response was overwhelming, with volunteers of all ages showing up.

“We live here that’s why you see children, we just want everyone to take ownership of their neighborhood and love your neighbor, this is love in action right now,” said Ming-Jinn Tong.

The report noted that the group of volunteers moved block by block throughout the neighborhood, helping board up broken windows and clean graffiti. Many said they were frustrated by the destruction in the wake of Floyd’s death, understanding the anger of protesters but sad that much of it has been directed at the neighborhood where they live.

The scene has been the same across the city in areas hit hard by violent protests. A report from KMSP noted that residents and even some people from outside the area have been showing up in the morning to clean up any damage from the night before.

“My wife and I were out surveying the damage in our former neighborhood,” John McCauley told Insider.” We’re all very upset with the death of George Floyd. Also with the increasingly indiscriminate looting, which is becoming more widespread under the guise of injustice.”

Many have taken to social media to share pictures and video of the volunteers showing up to repair damage and help local business owners, highlighting the good acts that are taking place across a city where tensions were still boiling over.

An ARMY of volunteers in Minneapolis helping neighbors clean up business damage. “Bring a broom” they were told. What a sight. pic.twitter.com/OjzXpEXCLk — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) May 30, 2020

The scene has been the same in many other cities, including Atlanta where many showed up to clean up graffiti left across downtown in the wake of violent protests that saw police cars damaged and the CNN Center looted.

It was not clear when the unrest could be quelled, with a number of more protests planned for Saturday night in Minneapolis and other cities.