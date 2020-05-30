Kaitlyn Bristowe Wrote Her Song ‘If I’m Being Honest’ About Shawn Booth

'I wrote it in a time when I was in a lot of pain and hurt and that isn’t the case anymore,' said Kaitlyn Bristowe.

On Friday, May 29, former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe opened up about the deeper meaning behind her recently released country song “If I’m Being Honest”. For the first time ever she revealed that the hit single was actually inspired by her ex-fiance Shawn Booth. The song describes her hurt and depression as she went through the breakup process, according to Entertainment Tonight Canada.

Even though the song was written about pain, it has an upbeat tune that many fans have loved. The song was released on May 14 and did quite well, ranking at number 21 on the all-genre Digital Song Sales chart. The song is meant to be motivating as it describes the process of learning to accept oneself. Due to how personal the song is, it took a lot of time and bravery for Bristowe to release it to the world.

“Honestly, it’s the most surreal thing in the world because I have just been sitting on this song for so long and I’ve always been so terrified to do anything with it and I finally just got the courage,” she explained.

Writing the song allowed her to express how she was feeling during this difficult period of her life.

“My dad was actually in the studio with me when I was recording that because I was going through the breakup with Shawn at the time and it was a really, really hard time. It’s kinda about a bunch of things but that was such a hard day to get out of bed and go record a song,” Bristowe said.

The song expresses Bristowe’s struggle to find confidence even in the midst of criticism coming from both herself and those around her. Because of the difficult times the nation is facing currently with the COVID-19 pandemic and racial division, many people have been able to relate to the lyrics for reasons that do not have to do with heartbreak.

“I wrote it in a time when I was in a lot of pain and hurt and that isn’t the case anymore. And now given the times, we can all relate to the lyrics,” Bristowe said.

Britowe would later find love with fellow Bachelor nation alum Jason Tartick whom she is currently still dating and her life is in a much better place.

The former Bachelorette has been candid in recent weeks regarding less than easy times in her life, including a time when she was addicted to drugs. Bristowe recovered from an addiction to Valium and nearly relapsed during her breakup, as The Inquisitr previously reported.