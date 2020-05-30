Laurence Bédard Shows Off Her Sculpted Rear In A Matching Fashion Nova Set

French-Canadian model Laurence Bédard thrilled her 2.8 million Instagram followers with her most recent update, a smoking-hot snap taken outside. Laurence stood on what appeared to be a balcony or patio area with a black metal railing and a stunning view of trees and the bright blue sky.

She rocked a peach-colored matching set from online retailer Fashion Nova, who she is an ambassador for. She made sure to acknowledge the company by tagging them in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

On top, Laurence wore a crop top crafted from a ribbed material that clung to every inch of her curves. Super thin straps stretched over her shoulders, and the look showed off all of the colorful tattoos on her arms, back, stomach and more. Her body faced the black railing in front of her and she glanced back at the camera over her shoulder. While the top left plenty of her toned physique on display, the angle meant that her cleavage was hidden from view.

Laurence paired the crop top with matching bottoms that looked comfortable yet sexy. The pants had an elastic waistband that came right to Laurence’s natural waist, showing off her hourglass physique to perfection. The bottoms clung to her curves, accentuating her sculpted rear and toned thighs.

The photo was cropped part of the way down her thighs, so not all of her legs were visible, but there was still plenty for her followers to admire. Her locks were styled in tousled waves, and her makeup was natural, emphasizing her features without overpowering them. Bold brows framed her stunning eyes, and she had what looked like a pink shade on her lips. Her skin looked flawless in the snap, and her fans couldn’t get enough.

The post received over 34,100 likes within just four hours, and also racked up 291 comments from Laurence’s fans.

“Love your back tattoo,” one fan said, captivated by Laurence’s ink.

“Wow you get more beautiful every minute of the day,” another follower added.

“You are a goddess,” one fan said.

“That outfit looks amazing on you!” another fan exclaimed, loving the figure-hugging pastel look on Laurence’s physique.

