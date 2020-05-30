Krissy Cela Shows Off Sculpted Lower Body In Bright Orange Shorts For New Workout Series

Krissy Cela gave her 2.1 million Instagram followers some lower body workout ideas in the latest video series on her Instagram page. In the shared post, the British fitness trainer flaunted her toned legs in a pair of bright orange shorts and a black sports bra.

Krissy started the workout with a series of step-ups. She began the exercise with one foot on a chair as she held a dumbbell under her chin. Then she lowered her opposite leg and bent her knee when her active foot reached the floor.

In the second clip of the series, Krissy switched to doing Bulgarian split squats. She rested her foot on the chair behind her and bent her front leg until her glutes lined up with her knee. In her caption, Krissy advised against letting the knee bend past the toe. She also instructed viewers to avoid locking the knees when raising the body.

A set of goblet squats came next which required Krissy to hold the weight beneath her chin as she bent her knees. She called this squat her favorite exercise for the lower body and recommended keeping the elbows tucked at one’s sides while completing the repetitions.

Krissy added another dumbbell to the workout in the next clip for a set of stiff-leg deadlifts. She held the weights horizontally for the exercise and held them in front of her legs as she leaned her torso forward.

Next, she ended the series with a series of hip thrusts. She braced her back against the chair for this one and kept her hips raised. With the dumbbell placed across her pelvis, she raised her hips even higher, pausing for a couple of seconds before she lowered them.

The post amassed close to 8,000 likes in under an hour.

