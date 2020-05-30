Trump Threatens Out Of State Protesters With Military Action

President Donald Trump called out protesters traveling to incite riots. The president took to his stand on Twitter saying that the federal government was ready to do what has to be done to stop the devastation.

“Crossing State lines to incite violence is a FEDERAL CRIME!”

The president went on to call out “Liberal Governors and Mayors” who he said, “must get MUCH tougher or the Federal Government will step in and do what has to be done…” Trump indicated his willingness to use “the unlimited power of our Military” which would likely result in “many arrests.”

Trump tweeted in response to not only growing violence but reports that many of those believed to have been the incendiary element in Minneapolis, Minnesota were from surrounding states.

According to MSNBC, St. Paul’s mayor announced that the protesters detained in his city were from other states and had traveled there because of the social unrest.

Demonstrations in Minnesota have devolved into looting, property destruction, and even loss of life and the protests in D.C. have been no exception. The president has been clear that he plans to do what’s necessary to keep 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue safe.

Trump’s tweet concerning out-of-state protesters came just hours after controversial statements he made about the Secret Service and their line of defense against protesters near the White House.

Hundreds of people are marching through downtown Washington, D.C., to protest police brutality and the death of George Floyd, a black Minneapolis man who lost his life after a white police officer kneeled on his neck. pic.twitter.com/BrAqHkF8Yk — Andres Del Aguila (@Andres_DAguila) May 30, 2020

The Inquisitr previously reported that Trump took to Twitter to thank those protecting his home saying that if any of the protesters who rushed the White House had gotten over the fence, they would have been met with “vicious dogs” and “the most ominous weapons” he’d ever seen. The president also stated that proters had attempted to “storm” the White House grounds but protections currently in place kept angry rioters at bay.

Riots in response to the death of George Floyd while in police custody have devolved into looting and in some cases violence that lead to death.

Floyd was a 46-year-old unarmed African American man whose arrest was caught on several cameras. The subsequent use of force by officers on the scene is believed to be what lead to his death and prompted outrage over police brutality as a whole.

Both Floyd’s death and the protest responses have since become highly politicized with local, state, and federal officials making a point to speak to what they believe should be done in cases of police brutality and protests that follow.

Protesters marching in Washington D.C. became aggressive enough to cause the White House to shut down for a brief time on Friday evening.