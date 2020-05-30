Hannah Palmer Flaunts Her Bombshell Body In Tiny Daisy Dukes

Blond bombshell Hannah Palmer thrilled her 1.6 million Instagram followers in her latest post, the first she has shared since May 18. She showed off her curvaceous figure in a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes and a black crop top that barely covered anything at all. She didn’t include a geotag on the post that specified her location, but she stood in a modern-looking white kitchen with a large island behind her.

Hannah showed off her ample assets in a skimpy black top with a scoop neckline and thin straps that stretched over her shoulders. The neckline exposed a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and the top wasn’t able to cover all of her curves, as it also flaunted a generous amount of underboob.

Hannah paired the top with Daisy Dukes that sat low on her hips and dipped even lower in the front, showing off plenty of her flat stomach. The bottoms were distressed, and one side was so worn that the pocket was peeking through a large hole on her thigh.

Hannah’s long blond locks were parted on the side, and they tumbled down her chest in a tousled style. She added a few accessories to finish off the ensemble, including a gold bracelet and a pair of thick gold earrings. She also wore a pendant necklace on a delicate chain.

Hannah posed with a grooming product on the counter beside her, and she gazed at the camera with a sultry expression. She rested one hand on the countertop behind her, showing off a glimpse of her neon pink nails, and her other hand was tangled in her blond tresses.

Her beauty look was simple, with what looked like mascara to accentuate her gorgeous eyes and a hint of pink gloss on her lips. Her skin looked flawless in the shot and she seemed to have added a hint of blush to give her skin a natural glow.

Hannah’s fans couldn’t get enough of her return to Instagram after several days away, and the post racked up over 13,000 likes within just 32 minutes. It also received 328 comments from her fans.

“You are beautiful,” one fan commented.

“You look absolutely stunning Hannah!!” another fan added, followed by a string of emoji.

“Simply unreal,” another follower said.

“Absolutely perfect,” a fourth fan remarked, including a heart emoji in the comment.

Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Hannah celebrated her birthday by posing in sexy pink lace lingerie. She held a cupcake in one hand and licked some icing off her finger as she posed in the steamy snap in front of a pink backdrop with a pink heart garland behind her.