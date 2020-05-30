Laci Kay Somers Gives Fans A Peek At Her Thong While In The Studio: ‘You Ready?’

Laci Kay Somers teased her 10.8 million Instagram followers on Saturday, May 30, sharing a Boomerang clip of herself on her Instagram story showing some skin.

The social media influencer wore a black sports bra with thin straps. The teeny top showcased her ample cleavage and buxom bust, which almost spilled out of the garment. Her toned and taut midriff was on full display. She wore a pair of pink tied sweatpants, the strap of her thong pulled up and peeking out over her hips. The angle of the underwear emphasized her hourglass figure and fit physique.

She appeared to be in a recording studio, a microphone and mic filter in front of her face. Laci peered directly at the camera with a seductive look on her face. The corners of her mouth turned upwards, and she opened her mouth in a partial smile, her pearly white teeth glittering. She then closed her eyes and stuck out her tongue as the camera flashed brightly.

As she leaned closer towards the microphone, she puffed out her bust and dipped it low, flaunting her voluptuous chest. She also showed off her sculpted arms, one hanging down by her side and the other bent at the elbow.

She wore large black headphones over her ears. Her blond-gray tresses were parted in the middle, one lock of hair falling down near her eye. Laci’s strands were styled into two fishtail braids, one cascading down over her shoulder, the other tumbled behind her back.

The 28-year-old model appeared to wear her usual pink-hued makeup palette. The look started with her brown brows, which seemed to be groomed and shaped. They arched over her icy blue eyes. It looked as if she wore a frosty pink shimmer on her eyelids that reached her brow bone. Her lids appeared to be swiped with black liner, her feathery lashes coated with black mascara. Her waterline looked as if it was rimmed with kohl liner.

The apples of her cheeks seemed to be dusted with blush and highlighter, making her cheekbones pop. Lastly, her plump pout appeared to be filled in with a pink gloss.

As Laci Kay Somers fans and The Inquisitr readers know, the model frequently shares racy snaps on her Instagram grid and Instagram story, particularly of her wearing thongs.

One of her most recent Instagram sets featured Laci in a car, wearing nothing but a gray thong and a white tee rolled up so high her underboob showed. She posed in a series of three shots, each photo more risqué than the last.