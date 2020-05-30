Qimmah Russo Flaunts Toned Abs In White Crop Top For New Photo Series On Instagram

Qimmah Russo gave fans something new to rave over in the most recent photo series on her Instagram page.

In the shared post, the Los Angeles-based fitness trainer rocked a short-sleeved white crop top and dusky-pink jeans. The top exposed Qimmah’s taut midsection and her chiseled arms.

Qimmah wore her black hair loose in the photo and it fell to her waist from a middle part. She appeared to have accentuated her eyes with bold metallic-pink shadow paired with black liner and mascara. Qimmah also seemed to have coated her lips with a matte light-pink color. Her outfit’s sole accessory appeared to be a shiny bellybutton ring.

In the first photo, Qimmah stared off into the distance as she leaned against a door, posing with some of her hair draped over one shoulder. While she smoldered in the first photo, she flashed a bright smile in the second, showing off her straight pearly-white teeth. Each photo had an undeniable allure but Qimmah upped the sultriness of the series in the third photo with her direct stare and parted lips.

The post accumulated over 7,000 likes in under an hour and more than 140 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans gushed over her physical attractiveness.

“They all [fire emoji] but ur smile sets it off. Great pics mama, very beautiful” one person wrote.

“You are a beautiful young woman,” another Instagram user added.

“Beautiful! Your zest for life is amazing! Continued blessings!” a third commenter gushed.

Other Instagram users opted to fill their comments with emoji meant to express their admiration for Qimmah’s stunning photos.

And a fourth fan commented on the relative modest of her outfit in the photo series.

“I think this is the most dressed I’ve seen you,” they wrote. “Looks good on you, lol.”

Although she wore jeans in this photo series, Qimmah regularly sports activewear in her Instagram uploads. In a previous post, she rocked a black sports bra and matching shorts that included two mesh panels near the waist. In the first photo, she’s pictured lifting dumbells while in another she was seen at a row machine.

“I wasn’t made to fall in line,” she wrote in the caption before adding a flexed bicep emoji to her caption. “Rise & Grind.”

The post has been liked more than 25,000 times, as of this writing and more than 300 Instagram users have commented on it so far.