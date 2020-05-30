Katie Lee Talks Pregnancy, Says She Feels Better Than Ever About Her Body

Celebrity chef Katie Lee opened up to Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager about how she's been feeling throughout her pregnancy.

Celebrity chef Katie Lee recently opened up to Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb of The Today Show about how she’s been feeling throughout her pregnancy. This is Lee’s first pregnancy and although her body is experiencing things it never has before, she noted that she’s never felt better about how she looks, according to The Daily Mail.

Lee is 38-years-old and is expecting to welcome a daughter on Labor Day with her husband Ryan Biegel, as she revealed publicly on April 25. As her stomach continues to grow, she’s learning to love her new form and accept her body as it is now. Even though the COVID-19 pandemic has brought about many serious concerns, Lee does not mind needing to remain in quarantine during this period of her life. It has allowed her to be comfortable and focus on her pregnancy, she explained during the virtual third hour interview.

“I’ve never felt better about my body than right now, and I just love being pregnant. We’re so excited. And, you know, I feel like the best thing about being home during this time is that I don’t ever have to put on tight clothes! I get to just keep growing and wearing sweatpants. It’s a strange time – and obviously there’s a lot of anxiety about everything going on in the world – but I’m just trying to have every moment of joy that I can.”

This healthy pregnancy is especially meaningful for Lee because of how difficult a journey she has had trying to conceive. She married her husband in 2018 and the pair soon after began trying to get pregnant. It would prove to be more of a challenge than she expected as she found out she struggled with her fertility. She would later undergo IVF treatments and was very disappointed when the process did not yield the results she was hoping for. After the process was completed, it was determined she had no healthy embryos. It would be many months later before she would finally conceive.

In an Instagram post last month, Lee thanked her many fans and followers who have supported her throughout this journey of ups and downs.

“I am so beyond appreciative to all of you who have sent me kind messages and well wishes both since I got pregnant and since I shared with you about my fertility struggles last year,” she wrote.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Lee has been open and honest throughout the past years regarding her journey to conceive. She acknowledged how difficult it was to see others getting pregnant when she was struggling so hard to do so.