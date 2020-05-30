‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Preview For Monday’s Classic Clash: Sally Lands In The Pool After Battling Stephanie

The Bold and the Beautiful preview for Monday, June 1 promise an epic battle between the original first ladies of the world’s most-watched soap. Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery) and Sally Spectra (the late Darlene Conley) will face off in one of their fiercest, and funniest, battles, per She Knows Soaps.

The soap opera is airing some of their most epic fights in the “Classic Clashes” theme week. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless ran out of original episodes on April 23 and has been running vintage episodes according to a weekly theme.

This particular episode dates back to February 19, 1992.

Sally Confronts Stephanie

Longtime fans know that there was never any love lost between Sally and Stephanie. The two matriarchs ruled their families and their business endeavors with an iron fist. They were bitter enemies and would gladly drag each other through the mud.

But when Stephanie talked smack about Sally in a tv interview, Sally had enough. She made her way to the Forrester mansion to give Stephanie a piece of her mind. She barged into Stephanie’s house to let her know exactly what she thought of her.

Stephanie & Sally Spar

However, Stephanie gave as good as she got. Sally and Stephanie launched into a verbal sparring session and hurled insults at each other. Of course, Stephanie justified her comments to the press, because she never thought much of Sally anyway. And Sally’s larger-than-life self would never allow Stephanie to win a fight.

However, this was one round which Stephanie won. Sally ended up in the Forrester pool much to Stephanie’s bemusement. Of course, Sally was livid and embarrassed by the incident. It only served to fuel the fire of hatred between the two women.

Macy, Jake, Clarke, & Felicia Flashback

Viewers will also catch a glimpse of fan-favorite Macy Alexander (Bobbie Eakes). In this must-see episode, she and Jake Maclaine (Todd McKee) acted on their feelings for each other.

Fans who have only recently started to watch the soap opera, will realize that Jake still appears semi-regularly on the show