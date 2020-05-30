Anna Nystrom Shows Off The Tiniest Torso In Skintight Mint Yoga Pants

Swedish fitness model Anna Nyström stunned her 8.6 million Instagram followers after posting a new photo where she showed off her taut tummy in skintight athleisure.

The top part of Nyström’s ensemble consisted of a white ribbed shirt. The garment was long sleeved and tied together at the bust. There were no buttons keeping the shirt closed together, adding a touch of sultriness to the outfit in addition to showing off more of the model’s trim torso.

Nyström coupled the white top with a pair of yoga pants. The high-waisted cut of the leggings emphasized her hourglass figure, and the spandex-type material made sure to hug every curve of her enviable figure. The hue of the yoga pants was a pretty spring-like mint green.

Nyström specifically noted that the yoga pants came from Ryvelle, a Swedish athleisure brand that has stated its hope to be a “responsible and honest” corporate citizen. The brand’s yoga pants currently sell for around $75.

For makeup, the Instagram star appeared to wear brown eyeshadow, liquid liner, and a natural matte lip. Her long blond hair was styled loose and free, with her locks cascading past her shoulders to reach her waist.

Nyström stood angled slightly to the camera in a way that managed to show off her her figure to its best advantage. Clearly enjoying the spring day, Nyström closed her eyes and wrapped her hands around her neck in a pose that conveyed pure happiness and bliss.

The setting for the shot was geo-tagged as in her native Sweden. The picture was taken outdoors in the bright May sunshine, with picturesque trees and sidewalks offering the model a stunning backdrop.

Fans went wild over the new post, and awarded the shot over 20,000 likes and more than 250 comments in under half an hour.

“You are divine,” one awestruck fan gushed, emphasizing the point with a smiling face, thumbs up symbol, and fire emoji.

“Beautiful as always,” echoed a second, along with two heart-eye face emojis and a red heart.

“The look gives hope to some of us,” raved a third, adding three fire emoji.

“Queen of beauty,” proclaimed a fourth, concluding the comment with a plethora of emoji including the crown symbol, pink and red hearts, smiling faces, and the heart-eye emoji.

This is not the first time that Nyström has wowed her fans this week. As was recently covered by The Inquisitr, the Swedish beauty offered followers a fun Friday treat by modeling a black body-hugging swimsuit.