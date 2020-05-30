Niece Waidhofer Lifts Up Shirt & Wears Skintight Leggings In Latest Instagram Update

On Saturday, May 30, American model Niece Waidhofer shared a suggestive snap with her 1.9 million Instagram followers.

In the photo, the social media sensation stood next to a window with blinds. According to the post’s geotag, the picture was taken in Houston, Texas. Niece wore a sage green T-shirt and a pair of skintight black leggings. She kept the casual look simple and did not wear any accessories.

The 29-year-old snapped the sizzling selfie with her smartphone. She struck a seductive pose in front of a sizable mirror by turning her body and arching her back. The model lifted up her shirt, which revealed that she was not wearing a bra underneath the garment. Her ample cleavage and toned midsection were put on full display. Niece gazed at her phone screen, as she pursed her lips.

The stunner styled her luscious locks in a deep side part and enhanced her natural beauty with a full face of makeup. The application seemed to have featured sculpted eyebrows, brown eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and voluminous lashes.

In the caption, the Instagram star revealed that she has not darkened her hair with dye in “four months” due to being unmotivated.

Quite a few of Niece’s admirers flocked to the comments section to assure her that they appreciated her appearance regardless of the state of her hair.

“[Don’t] mind the natural look on you it looks beautiful,” wrote one fan.

“Still look good to me. Always do,” added a different devotee.

“Psh. You’d be gorgeous bald [N]iece. Your beauty to me is who you are. You just have better packaging than most,” remarked another follower.

“@niecewaidhofer who cares if your blonde is showing you’re still gorgeous as h*ll,” chimed in a fourth Instagram follower.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

The digital influencer graciously responded to some of the comments. Fans seemed to have loved the photo as it soon racked up more than 80,000 likes.

Niece is not shy when it comes to flaunting her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque outfits that leave little to the imagination. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a provocative picture, in which she wore a plunging black crop top. That post has been liked over 130,000 times since it was shared.