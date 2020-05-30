Tahlia Hall Opts To Go Braless While Revealing Her Underboob In A Skimpy Black Top

Tahlia Hall looked smoking hot in a racy little ensemble for her most recent Instagram upload on Saturday. The stunning model flaunted her enviable curves while serving up a sexy look for the camera.

In the racy snap, Tahlia let it all hang out as she opted for a braless look in a skimpy black top. The tiny shirt boasted short sleeves to flaunt her toned arms, as well as a racy cut that exposed her ample cleavage and underboob.

She paired the shirt with some high-waisted Daisy Dukes. The denim shorts wrapped tightly around her tiny waist and curvy hips while showing off just a hint of her leg. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also on full display in the snap. She accessorized the style with a dainty chain around her neck, a pair of small earrings, and a bracelet on her wrist.

Tahlia sat on a bed made up with a white and tan blanket as she posed for the pic. She had one hand resting on her leg and the other placed behind her for balance. She arched her back as she wore a seductive expression on her face.

Tahlia had her blond hair parted in the center. She styled the long locks in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulder.

She also rocked a stunning makeup look. The application appeared to consist of thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as smoky eye shadow and darkened brows.

She appeared to accentuate her facial features with a shimmering highlighter on her chin, nose, forehead, under eyes, and brow bones. She looked to complete her face with bronzed blush on her cheeks and a light pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Tahlia’s 527,000-plus followers couldn’t get enough of the post, clicking the like button more than 21,000 times within the first 13 hours after it was shared to her feed. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 350 messages.

“Like seriously you are a queen. I adore you,” one follower wrote.

“Sheer perfection,” posted another.

“You are divine,” a third social media user remarked.

“The girl of my dream,” a fourth person declared.

The model has proven that she’s not shy about showing off her fit physique in racy outfits. She’s often seen sporting racy bathing suits, tight pants, and scanty lingerie for her online photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Tahlia recently thrilled her followers when she posed in a black string bikini while soaking up some sun. To date, that pic has earned more than 30,000 likes and over 400 comments.