Members Of Missing Woman Suzanne Morphew’s Hometown Share Their Support For Her, Describe Her Sweet Nature

Suzanne Morphew of Colorado has been missing since Mother's Day.

Suzanne Morphew of Colorado has been missing since Mother’s Day. While she resided in Colorado prior to her disappearance, her hometown is Alexandria, Indiana. Members of her hometown are sharing their support for her and opening up about the kind of person they knew her to be, according to The Herald Bulletin.

Morphew is 49-years-old and is a mother of two. She went missing while going on a bike ride. Her two adult daughters were out of the state at the time on a camping trip and became concerned when they could not get into contact with her. They alerted a neighbor who then notified the authorities. There have been no arrests in connection to the case at this time.

Those in the Alexandria community are showing their support by tying yellow bows to trees around town. Amy McCurry, an Alexandria city councilwoman, went to school with Morphew and worked with several other of the missing woman’s former classmates to organize the bow placement. McCurry had nothing but kind things to say of Morphew.

“We were very close, especially the summer before our freshman year we spent a lot of time together. It sounds like a cliché but she was just the sweetest gal and she truly was beautiful inside and out,” she said.

McCurry explained that she and other members of the community are trying to not lose hope that Morphew will be found alive and safe.

“We focus on trying to remain optimistic and stay away from the rumors and speculations,” she said.

The intention of the bows is not only raise awareness regarding Morphew’s disappearance across the community, but also to encourage others to pray for her safe return.

Patty Khun is an Alexandria councilwoman who has also helped assist with the bow placement. She said that the bows seem to be spreading as more people across the community choose to participate out of support for Morphew.

“Many people, now that they’ve seen them downtown, are now wanting them for their homes. It has been successful in keeping Suzanne in their thoughts and prayers,” she said.

According to Heavy News, Morphew and her husband Barry moved to Colorado from Alexandria in 2018.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Morphew’s husband was said to be in Denver for a volunteer firefighter training session on the day that his wife went missing. He has since made pleas for her safe return. Even though police did search his job site, they have not said that they consider him a suspect.