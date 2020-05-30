Kim Kardashian Speaks Out On The Death Of George Floyd In Lengthy Instagram Post

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Saturday to release a lengthy statement about the death of George Floyd, an African-American man who lost his life during an arrest by police in Minneapolis.

In her post, Kim stated that she had previously felt uncomfortable speaking out against police violence against black Americans because of her privilege as a non-black celebrity. But George Floyd’s death caused her to put those reservations aside, she wrote.

“Like so many of you, I am angry. I am more than angry. I am infuriated and I am disgusted,” she added.

She later expressed empathy for the families who have had to live with the emotional trauma of losing a loved one at the hands of the police.

“Even though I will never know the pain and suffering they have endured, or what it feels like to try to survive in a world plagued by systemic racism, I know I can use my own voice to help amplify those voices that have been muffled for too long,” she wrote.

In her caption, she encouraged her followers to text “Floyd” to a number that directs them to a petition demanding justice for the deceased 46-year-old Minnesota man.

In the comments section, one Instagram user seemed to take issue with Kim’s claim that she hadn’t felt comfortable speaking about police brutality against African-Americans before.

“You’re raising black children so you should be able to understand,” they wrote.

But other commenters appeared to welcome the reality TV star’s statement.

“Thank you for speaking up Kim! we need you at this time,” a supporter added.

“Your voice matters more than you’ll ever know,” a third commented.

And Kim also received support from a fellow celebrity, actress/media personality La La Anthony.

In her comment, La La described Kim’s voice and work as “powerful”

Other commenters encouraged Kim to donate money to bail funds for people who are protesting against police brutality in Minneapolis and various other cities across the country.

This is hardly the first time that Kim Kardashian has expressed concern about social justice issues. She famously championed the case of Alice Marie Johnson, a woman who had been serving a life sentence in prison for a minor drug charge. Kim’s involvement which included a meeting with President Donald Trump helped secure Johnson’s release in 2018.

In a recent documentary called Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project, the reality TV superstar also opened up about her continued advocacy for men and women who have been unjustly incarcerated.