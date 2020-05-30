NYPD Investigating Cop Who Is Seen Throwing Woman To The Ground Amid Protests In Brooklyn

The NYPD is allegedly investigating a cop who is seen tossing a smaller, female protestor to the ground in a new video that surfaced on social media, the New York Post reported on Saturday, May 30.

The footage was released by Jason Lemon, a Newsweek senior reporter, on Twitter on Friday night and has since received more than 9 million views and tens of thousands of retweets.

In the video, which is eight seconds long, the woman is seen being flung to the pavement by a uniformed NYPD police officer while onlookers scream to get his badge number and details.

In his Twitter post, Lemon stated that the cop also called the woman a “stupid f–king bitch” before throwing her to the ground.

The incident seemingly happened just a few blocks away from Barclays Center, where thousands had gathered to protest police brutality, following the death of George Floyd — a 46-year-old African American man who died while in police custody.

Since the video was released, one young woman by the name of Dounya Zayer has claimed to be the woman in the footage.

NYPD officer just called a female protester a “stupid fucking bitch” and threw her to the ground pic.twitter.com/18YUHYmqQa — Jason Lemon (@JasonLemon) May 30, 2020

Zayer came forward on Twitter in a post that has received more than 414,000 likes since going live 15 hours ago.

In the tweet, she proclaimed that she “did not spit in this officers face” and simply asked the cop why she had to step off the street before “immediately” being thrown out of his way.

Zayer has since shared a number of videos showing her in a hospital bed as she explains in detail what happened from her point of view.

She stated the police officer was “walking in my direction” and that she “did not get in his face,” before reiterating that she never put her hands on him.

“Them [police] acting the way they acted today isn’t helping the cause, it isn’t proving to us that they care about us,” she said in one of the videos.

Many Twitter users took to the comments section in Zayer’s video to stand in solidarity with her, while others relayed a pro-police viewpoint.

The gatherings near and around the Barclays arena, which is home to the Brooklyn Nets, turned violent shortly after demonstrators converged, with protestors throwing water bottles at cops, and police officers responding with chemical mace and batons, per The Inquisitr.

Friday’s demonstrations in Brooklyn are just one of many that have popped up in cities around the country following the death of Floyd, who perished after ex-cop Derek Chavin knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Chauvin has since been charged with murder and manslaughter.