Laci Kay Somers Flaunts Her Insane Curves In A Scanty Purple String Bikini

Laci Kay Somers went full bombshell for yet another bathing suit post on her Instagram account. The model flashed her insane curves in the quick video on Saturday morning.

In the sexy clip, Laci is seen sporting a skimpy purple string bikini. The tiny top showcased her muscular arms and shoulders while exposing her massive cleavage in the process.

The matching bikini bottoms rested high on her curvy hips and hugged her tiny waist tightly. Her flat tummy and toned abs were accentuated in the ensemble as well. Fans also got a peek at her killer legs. She accessorized the style with a ring on her finger, a pair of studded earrings, and a jeweled bellybutton ring.

Laci did a little shimmy in the clip as she posed in front of a mirror. She raised one hand to grab a fistful of her hair. The other hand held her phone to capture the video.

Laci wore her blond hair in a deep side part. She styled the long, platinum locks in wavy strands that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulder.

She also rocked a full face of makeup. The application seemed to consist of dramatic black eyeliner and mascara-covered lashes, as well as pink eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to give her face a warm glow using pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, and under eyes. She also appeared to wear light pink polish on her fingernails.

Laci’s over 10.8 million followers didn’t waste any time sharing their love for the sexy video. The clip was watched more than 123,000 times within the first nine hours after it went live on the platform. Fans also flooded the comments section to leave over 850 messages for her to read.

“Awesome body,” one follower declared.

“You are really a hard working person… Your body shape is amazing… It shows your dedication,” remarked another.

“You are admired and stunning gorgeous you look speechless beauty you are mindblowing,” a third comment read.

“You look gorgeous Very Very hot and beautiful sweetie as always,” fourth social media user gushed.

The model’s fans have grown used to seeing her show off her flawless figure in barely-there ensembles. She’s been known to rock tiny lingerie, skimpy bathing suits, and tight tops in her online photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Laci recently piqued the interest of her followers when she sported a tiny black thong and sneakers. To date, that post has pulled in more than 204,000 likes and over 3,900 comments.