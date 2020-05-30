Amanda Kloots Shares Sweet Video Of Husband Nick Cordero, Says She’s ‘Taking Some Quiet Days’

Actor Nick Cordero continues to fight for his life after being hit with the novel coronavirus two months ago, and his wife Amanda Kloots is sharing the latest via her Instagram page. Amanda has shared many updates since Nick first entered the ICU at Cedars-Sinai hospital in late March, but now, it seems she needs to step back for a couple of days.

Nick had started to improve recently, officially waking up and getting off the ventilator. Unfortunately, things suddenly took a turn for the worse, and Amanda acknowledged that she was quite worried about her husband. In the days since then, she has said he has made some forward progress again, but it sounds as if Nick’s condition is still quite dire.

On Friday, Amanda shared a couple of new slides via her Instagram stories suggesting that things are still quite worrisome.

“Continued thoughts and prayers for Nick. Thank you so much for all your support! We are taking some quiet days and focusing all the energy on him and getting him better,” Amanda wrote.

Amanda also shared a “Positive Thought of the day,” something she does nearly every day.

“Never stop believing in HOPE because MIRACLES happens EVERYDAY,” she shared.

Late Friday night, Amanda also shared a sweet throwback video showing Nick with their infant son Elvis. The clip showed Elvis in his high chair, an open container of baby food next to Nick. As Elvis watched, Nick made silly facial expressions and noises pretending to eat the food from the baby spoon and then having Elvis eat it.

Amanda noted that this is how Nick often fed Elvis and she added that he’s the cutest dad. She has shared numerous stories, photos, and videos about her life with Nick and Elvis before her husband’s illness and she’s talked about how much she misses him.

In addition, Amanda recently noted that she hoped that Nick could come home in time for Elvis’ first birthday. That birthday is on June 10, and it is understandable that Amanda would see that as a good date to aim for in terms of fully reuniting her family.

Over the past few days, Amanda has essentially asked for fans to continue to pray, sharing little in terms of exactly what’s going on with Nick. Given how difficult and intense the past couple of months have been, fans seem fully supportive and understanding of her need to go quiet for a few days. Everybody will continue to root for Nick in the meantime as they hope she can return to social media soon with good news.