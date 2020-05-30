Nina Serebrova Gets Wet In An Aqua Bikini & Celebrates Reopening Of Miami Beaches

Nina got in the water during a trip to a beach in Miami.

Nina Serebrova wore a skimpy bikini to enjoy a leisurely beach trip full of sunshine, sand, and swirling seawater. The model shared a steamy new Bang Energy drink video with her 2.8 million Instagram followers on Saturday, and it showed her getting all wet as she cooled off in the ocean.

The model showed off plenty of skin in her aqua two-piece. The bathing suit had a scrunched thong back that didn’t leave much of her peachy derriere to the imagination. Her unique top had thick halter straps and two strings on the sides that tied in the back. The garment’s cups were also connected together by two strings that stretched over Nina’s ample cleavage.

Nina wore her shiny dark hair down. A gentle sea breeze blew her waist-length tresses around as she posed on the beach. The model looked like she got all glammed up to soak up some sun and play in the waves. She appeared to have pale pink lipstick on her plump pout, and it looked like she was wearing black mascara and eyeliner to make her piercing pale blue eyes really pop.

Nina was shown sitting in the damp sand with her back to the camera. As the waves rolled in, she turned to shoot the camera a sultry look. In another shot, the model was propped up on her elbows and sitting near the edge of the water with her long legs stretched out toward it. She got drenched by salty water as the waves crashed around her.

Nina struck a few more poses in the surf. She got on her knees with her legs spread, basked in the sun with her face upraised, and crawled on her hands and knees. She eventually waded out further into the water, where she let the waves crash against her chest.

Near the end of the video, Nina struck a cheeky pose by using her fingers to accentuate her pert posterior. She also tugged on her bikini bottoms and blew the camera a kiss.

In the comments section of her post, Nina celebrated the recent reopening of beaches in Miami. While they were closed, the model had to get creative with her sexy shoots. She even posed on top of a roof.

Nina’s fans certainly appreciate her dedication to creating steamy content for them to enjoy. Since it was initially uploaded, her latest bikini video has received over 11,000 likes and an avalanche of complimentary comments.

“Love this look girl,” wrote fitness model Katelyn Runck.

“Gorgeous mermaid,” read another response to her video.

“You glow differently whenever you are at the beach,” a third commenter observed.