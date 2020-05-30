WWE Rumors: Recently Released Hall Of Famer Expected To Be Signed Again Soon

In mid-April, WWE made several cost-cutting moves, which resulted in the releases of nearly two dozen superstars. One of the biggest names released was Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, who has always been a fan favorite, and it was shocking when they let him go. Rumors are swirling that even with his recent release, WWE is planning on bringing him back much sooner than anyone could have expected.

On this week’s episode of NXT, Angle was brought back as the special guest referee for the Fight Pit Match between Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher. At that time, there was not much known about Angle’s return except that he made a one-off appearance, as reported by The Inquisitr.

Last night on Friday Night SmackDown, Angle appeared backstage to introduce Riddle as the newest member of the blue brand.

Two times in one week, Angle has been back on WWE television, and it has led to a lot of speculation regarding his future. Fans on social media have wondered if he signed another contract already, and the rumors suggest that is a possibility.

WrestlingNews.co reported that even though he was released a little over a month ago, WWE would not risk him signing to another promotion such as All Elite Wrestling. One source told the site that his signing will be coming.

“If they haven’t signed him already, then they will make an offer to him soon. Vince [McMahon] doesn’t want to lose him to AEW.”

AEW has shown that they have no problems signing past WWE superstars if they’re a good fit for the company. In the last few months, fans have watched as The Revival, Matt Hardy, and Jake “The Snake” Roberts have all appeared for AEW in prominent roles.

Angle officially retired from in-ring competition last year with his loss to Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35. Even though he wouldn’t likely get in the ring for AEW or any other promotion, his name is more than enough to draw in a big crowd.

WrestlingNews.co stated that Angle would likely not wrestle anywhere after his 90-day non-compete clause expires in July. Despite that, Vince simply wouldn’t want to see him appear on a Wednesday episode of Dynamite on TNT or back with Impact Wrestling.

Kurt Angle had been happy in his backstage role as a producer for WWE, and rumors state that he will receive the same offer with his new deal.