Billie Eilish Tears Into Donald Trump Over His Tweets About George Floyd Protesters

Billie Eilish spoke out against Donald Trump and people attacking protesters claiming that “all lives matter.” The 18-year-old pop star took to Instagram to call out the president for his messages, asking “are you dead f**king serius?” as Fox News reported.

Trump posted a series of tweets on Thursday calling protesters “thugs” and implied that protesters could be shot. The messages were slapped with a warning on Twitter that the messages violated their policy against glorifying violence.

“These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts.” he wrote.

Eilish posted a copy of the tweets on her Instagram story with the words “EAT A HUGE F**KING DICK AND CHOKE ON IT.”

She then posted a long rant on her Instagram page expressing frustration with white privilege

“IF I HEAR ONE MORE WHITE PERSON SAY ‘aLL liVeS maTtEr’ ONE MORE F**KING TIME IM GONNA LOSE MY F**KING MIND. WILL YOU SHUT THE F**K UUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUP???? NO ONE ELSE IS SAYING YOUR LIFE DOESNT MATTER. NO ONE IS SAYING YOUR LIFE IS NOT HARD,” she wrote.

She went on to explain that everyone needs to stand up for the black community in America, regardless of race, because they are hurting. She likened the situation to if someone’s house was on fire. She said that an individual wouldn’t ask for all the houses on the block to be visited by the fire truck first, but rather the truck should go to the house on fire because it needed it most.

She tagged the post “Black Lives Matter” and urged her followers to keep repeating it.

The post garnered over 2 million likes in just 6 hours, and many celebrities commented, thanking her for the message and support. Zoe Kravitz posted a reply with clapping hands and appreciation. Sza and Russ both replied with support for the post.

Her post joins messages from dozens of other celebrities who have expressed concern over the death of Floyd, who died while in police custody, touching off protests and riots across the country.

Eilish has never been one to avoid speaking her mind. She recently posted a video featuring her stripping off her clothing in a dark room as a protest against body shaming.