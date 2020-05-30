Monica Huldt Gets Photobombed While Flashing Her Underboob In A Tiny Black Top & Red Panties

Monica Huldt returned to Instagram on Friday to share a hilarious photo fail with her fans. The model showed a ton of skin while revealing she had been photobombed during a sexy shoot.

In the photo, Monica looked smoking hot as she rocked a sheer black crop top. The shirt boasted long sleeves that featured fringe down the arms and clung tightly to her massive chest. The top was so tiny that her underboob was on full display.

She also sported a pair of skimpy red panties that fit snugly around her tiny waist and rested high on her curvy hips. She included a pair of red fishnet stockings that showed a bit of her lean legs. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also in the spotlight for the snap.

Monica posed outdoors for the pic. She wore a small smirk on her face and placed her arms to the sides in defeat while looking away from the camera.

In the background, a man wearing a backwards hat and jeans could be seen leaning in and striking a silly pose to try to ruin the photo. In the caption, the model revealed that the man came out of nowhere to expertly sneak into the snap.

Monica wore her blond hair parted to the side. She styled the long locks in loose waves that engulfed her shoulders.

She also rocked a full face of makeup. The application appeared to consist of mascara-covered lashes and black winged eyeliner, as well as pink eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to give her face a warm glow using pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, and under eyes. She seemed to complete the look with pink lipstick.

Monica’s 637,000-plus followers couldn’t get enough of the snap. The post garnered more than 13,000 likes within the first 16 hours after it was shared to her feed. Fans also hit up the comments section to leave nearly 200 messages.

“Breathtakingly Beautiful,” one follower stated.

“Absolutely gorgeous!!” another gushed.

“Perfection,” a third social media user wrote.

“That’s how everyone looks at you, isn’t it babe,” a fourth person quipped.

The model’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her go scantily clad in her online snaps. She often wears racy lingerie, tiny bathing suits, and tight tops in her posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Monica got the pulses of her followers racing earlier this week when she sported a strappy red lingerie set with matching stockings. To date, that snap has earned over 15,000 likes and over 290 comments.