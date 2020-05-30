Vicky Aisha Sizzles In White Lingerie While Eating A Lollipop

On Saturday, May 30, Australian model Vicky Aisha started off the weekend by sharing a series of suggestive snaps with her 2.3 million Instagram followers.

In the photos, the 28-year-old posed in a pink-walled room, surrounded by balloons. She sizzled in a sheer lingerie set that featured a plunging white bra and a pair of matching high-rise underwear. Vicky also had on a bright pink lace robe that had slid off her shoulders. The revealing ensemble showcased her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and curvaceous hips. Fans were also able to get a good view of her impressive tattoo collection. As for accessories, the Instagram star wore a velvet scrunchie, numerous silver earrings, and a hoop nose ring.

For the photoshoot, Vicky pulled back her platinum blond hair in a sleek ponytail and opted to wear a full face of makeup. She made her beautiful blue eyes pop with an application of what appears to be warm-toned eyeshadow, black eyeliner, and a few coats of mascara. Her makeup also seemed to have included filled-in eyebrows, subtle contour, highlighter, and nude lipgloss.

The first image was taken at a close angle and focused on Vicky’s face, as well as her décolletage. She leaned forward and placed a lollipop in her mouth, as she looked directly at the photographer. The following photo revealed that the tattooed model was kneeling on the floor. She had altered her position for the picture by putting her shoulders back and arching her back. The candy was still between her lips.

In the caption, the social media sensation noted that the photos were taken at an earlier date. Vicky also asked her followers to let her know which of the two pictures did they prefer.

Many of her admirers flocked to the comments section to share their opinions regarding the photo set.

“I say 1 close up of your [b]eautiful face,” wrote a fan.

“@vicky_aisha I like #1,” added a different devotee.

Some commenters stated, however, that they had difficulty picking a favorite image between the two photos.

“@vicky_aisha love both pics [you are] beautiful xoxoxo,” said a follower, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Both are perfect [though],” remarked another Instagram user.

Vicky engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 9,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque outfits.