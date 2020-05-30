Marli Alexa Flaunts Her Cleavage In A Tiny Orange Cupped Shirt: ‘Loving This Top’

Marli Alexa took to her Instagram account on Friday night to share a sexy snap. The model showed some skin while revealing her love for her new top.

In the racy photo, Marli looked drop dead gorgeous as she wore a orange cupped crop top. The shirt showcased her toned arms and shoulders and boasted a low cut neckline that flaunted her abundant cleavage.

She teamed the top with a pair of jeans that clung tightly around her tiny waist and curvy hips. The hemline of the denim was frayed as they showed off her long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also on full display in the snap. She accessorized the style with a chain and pendant around her neck.

Marli posed in front of a white fence. She had on knee bent as she wrapped an arm around her midsection. Her other hand came up to grab at her hair as she gave a steamy stare into the camera. In the background of the pic, some green foliage and a quiet street could be seen.

Marli wore her blond hair parted in the center. She styled the long locks in loose curls that cascaded over her shoulders and fell down her back.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot. The glam look seemed to consist of thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as sculpted brows and light eye shadow.

She appeared to complement her bronzed skin with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering glow on her nose, chin, forehead, and under eyes. She looked to complete the application with pink lipstick.

Marli’s 521,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the post. The photo garnered more than 19,000 likes within the first 20 hours after it was published to her feed. Fans also swarmed the comments section to leave over 350 messages.

“Orange does look great on you but I would say that any colour looks good on you,” one follower wrote.

“Your beauty is beautiful and that can never be denied,” another gushed.

“Always so beautiful and cute princess. I never get tired of admiring her beauty,” a third comment read.

“You look amazingly beautiful as always!” a fourth social media user declared.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Marli is no stranger to showing off her curves online. She recently thrilled her followers when she rocked a neon green string bikini. To date, that pic has raked in more than 29,000 likes and over 530 comments.