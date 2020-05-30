Valerie Cossette Gives Off ‘Cotton Candy’ Vibes In A Skimpy Tie-Dye Bikini

Canadian smokeshow Valerie Cossette made her Instagram followers think of dessert with her latest post. The brunette beauty served up a sexy bikini look on Friday, showing off her phenomenal curves and gorgeous tats as she posed out on the deck. Valerie looked scrumptious in a tie-dye swimsuit that caught the eye with its pink-and-white palette, one evocative of cotton candy.

“Ohhh you look glorious in everything but pink is outstanding,” one fan gushed in the comments section, leaving a seemingly endless string of growing-heart emoji at the end of their post.

Valerie posed from the profile for the shot, putting her toned midriff and round backside on display as she sat down on the floor with her legs folded to the side. She arched her back, leaning on one hand while holding the other one in her lap. Her long hair fell down her back and over her shoulder in perfectly combed streaks, concealing the straps of her bikini, which seemed to be a halterneck style.

The two-piece set featured a skimpy top that struggled to contain her bust, flashing quite a bit of sideboob in addition to exposing her cleavage in all of its entirety. The small, triangular cups were spaced wide apart, connected by a clear strap that also went around the chest line. The bathing suit continued with revealing thong bottoms, which sported a teeny ruched front that perfectly matched the top. The scanty piece had transparent side straps that sat high on her hip bones, accentuating her sculpted waist. Meanwhile, the scooped waistline fell far past her belly button, showing off her flat tummy and shiny navel piercing.

Valerie flaunted her bodacious physique, giving fans an eyeful of her curvy thighs in the seated pose. She oozed a sexy air of nonchalance, gazing into the camera with a serene expression and a coy smile. Her slender arms were also on display, as she showcased her impressive sleeve tattoos along with the eye-popping ink on her midsection and legs.

The Bang Energy elite model was all dolled-up for the shot, opting for a face-full of makeup that appeared to include shimmering pink lipstick to match her outfit. Her glam look also involved long lashes and sculpted eyebrows, which were several shades lighter than her raven tresses. A discrete, gold necklace adorned her décolletage, barely noticeable amid the few locks brushing over her bust.

The photo captured a small view of stylish exterior, showing a brick wall lavishly decorated with massive paneled windows. Two black chairs sat side by side on the porch by the window, each of them sporting a teal throw pillow. A large potted plant rested in a corner, raising its towering leaves well above the cozy seats.

Valerie credited online retailer Fashion Nova for the hot look, tagging the brand in her caption. She expressed her like for the cheeky bikini with a two-hearts emoji. Fans appeared to share her opinion, complimenting her swimwear in numerous gushing messages.

“Gorgeous,” wrote Australian tattoo model Vicky Aisha, adding a two-hearts emoji.

Aussie bombshell Laura Amy chimed in with a pair of heart-eyes emoji. Too Hot to Handle star Francesca Farago left a string of cupid-arrow and see-no-evil-monkey emoji for the stunning brunette.

“Hottest canadian [sic],” commented one of her less famous fans, who ended with a heart-eyes emoji.

“Omg your [sic] amazing,” read another message, trailed by five hearts.