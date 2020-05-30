Kindly Myers Puts Pert Derrière On Display In Mint Green Lingerie

Kindly Myers recently hit 2 million followers on Instagram, and she is not only happy, but proud of it. On Saturday, the Playboy model shared a snap that showed at least one of the reasons why she has gained such a following on the photo-sharing app. The update featured her flaunting her incredible backside in a set of lace lingerie.

The photo captured Kindly from behind as she stood at a slight side angle, giving her fans a nice look at her booty. But that was not all that was on display. The model also showed off her shapely thighs, slender waist, and cleavage in the snap.

Kindly’s lingerie was made from a mint green lace that flattered her tan skin. The bra featured a wide lace bottom that added a bit of femininity to the set. The panties were cheeky, showing off her pert rear end.

Kindly flashed a big smile as she looked over her shoulder at the camera. She ran one hand through her hair, of which a few strands fell down her back. Most of her blond locks were worn over her shoulder, allowing her to show off her shapely back and shoulder. She posed with one leg slightly forward, putting an emphasis on her derrière. While her booty was the focal point of the snap, her slender waistline and bustline were also on display.

Kindly wore a glam application of makeup that appeared to include a skin-smoothing foundation, smoky eye shadow, contoured cheeks, and a rose lipstick. Her hair was parted on the side. She accessorized with a dainty bracelet.

In the post’s caption, she noted that she has worked hard, adding that nobody has given her anything.

Dozens of her admirers flocked to the comments section to compliment Kindly.

“omg!! i have lost my mind with your beauty,” gushed one fan.

“You look awesome. Way to go,” a second fan commented.

“Looking gorgeous sexy young lady smoking hot sexy body,” a third follower chimed in.

“With a face like that it will be 3 million soon,” quipped a fourth fan.

Kindly certainly knows how to get the attention of her fans. With regular updates that show her flaunting her incredible physique in an array of sexy outfits, she also seems to know how to keep them coming back for more. Earlier this month, she shared a snap that featured her tugging on the side of a black lace teddy in a flirty photo.