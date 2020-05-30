Stephanie Sanzo Flexes Chiseled Biceps In White Sports Bra And Gray Leggings

Stephanie Sanzo flaunted her amazing muscle definition in the latest photo on her Instagram page. In the shared photo, the Australian fitness trainer rocked a white sports bra and gray leggings as she flexed her biceps. The pose emphasized her chiseled shoulders and tricep muscles too and Stephanie’s taut abs were also on display. Her snug leggings also emphasized her defined quadriceps.

Stephanie smiled broadly in the photo. She wore her blond hair in two messy pigtail buns and appeared to sport bronze shadow dusted on her eyelids. Her eyes also seemed to have been accentuated with dark liner and mascara while her lips seemed coated with a matte pink lipstick.

In her caption, Stephanie aptly encouraged her fans to recognize their strengths and develop them.

The post has been liked more than 20,000 times as of this writing and close to 300 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In the comments, several of her fans responded to her inspirational caption.

“You are EPIC!! Your captions are always so thought-provoking and inspiring, too!! Thanks for being you!” one person wrote.

“Love that message, the picture, and your cute buns,” another added before including a flexed bicep and heart-eye emoji

Others complimented her chiseled physique.

“Perfect body shape,” a third person wrote. “Your page is my inspiration, I have been following you for a while and I too have opened my fitness and health page. You are really uploading great content and you will forever remain the inspiration for my page.

“You look amazing girl. Beautifully toned figure. Hats off to your effort and dedication,” another added.

And a third subset of the comments section showed their admiration for Stephanie with emoji instead of words.

Stephanie struck a similar pose in photo that she uploaded to Instagram on May 3. In that snapshot, she wore a white tank top paired with camo print leggings.

“Being strong doesn’t mean you’ll never get hurt. It means even when you get hurt, you’ll never let it defeat you,” she wrote in the caption

While these photos focused her followers’ attention on Stephanie’s upper body, one of her previous posts showed how she trains her legs and glutes. Dressed in a pair of cheetah print shorts and a white sports bra, she performed a circuit that included Bulgarian split squats, straddle squats, goblet high step-ups, banded glute bridges, and banded hip abductions.

The post has been liked more than 35,000 times and 500 Instagram users have commented on it since its upload earlier this month.