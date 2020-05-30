Chanel West Coast Slays In A Casual Ensemble For Her Latest Instagram Update

Rapper and television personality Chanel West Coast surprised her 3.4 million Instagram followers with a casual outfit snap taken at her home. Chanel didn’t include a geotag on the post, but she sat on a staircase with a pink and green tropical-printed wallpaper behind her, a spot she has used as a photo backdrop many times before.

Chanel kept things casual, rocking a white t-shirt with a colorful graphic design on the front. She knotted the slightly oversized t-shirt at her waist, showing off her petite physique. Chanel paired the t-shirt with some loose-fitting jeans that appeared to end an inch or two above her ankles.

While her ensemble itself was fairly simple, Chanel added a ton of personality with her accessories. Though she was indoors, she selected a pair of baby blue, white and black sneakers as her footwear. A gold watch on one wrist drew attention to the stunning tattoo on her inner forearm.

Chanel added a colorful beaded necklaces that accentuated her bright tones of her t-shirt, and also selected a pair of chunky hoop earrings. She finished off the look with some bold sunglasses that had yellow-tinted lenses and a bit of a retro vibe.

Chanel’s brunette locks were pulled up in a half-up style, with some of her silky tresses hanging down her chest in soft waves and the rest up in a bun atop her head. The style allowed her natural features to shine as well. Though the sunglasses obscured her eye makeup, Chanel seemed to have kept her beauty look minimal with what looked like a soft pink gloss on her lips.

She sat on one step with her legs bent, and leaned against the wallpaper-covered wall as she gazed at the camera. She paired the snap with a motivational quote for her followers, and her fans absolutely loved the update. The post racked up over 6,000 likes within just 50 minutes, and also received 206 comments from her fans within the same time span.

“Looking like you’re right out of the 90s,” one fan said, loving the retro feel of Chanel’s outfit and accessories.

“You are so pretty and cute Chanel,” another follower added.

“Watching Ridiculousness right this second!” one fan said, referring to the MTV show that Chanel is a cast member on.

“Your face looks so glowy!!” another follower commented.

While Chanel’s petite physique wasn’t too obvious in her latest post, she has shared plenty of snaps that showcase her curves before. Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a shot in which she rocked a sexy one-piece swimsuit from online retailer Fashion Nova. The swimsuit had a print that looked very similar to the statement wallpaper in her home, and she posed in front of the wallpaper as she flaunted her ample assets in the steamy swimwear.