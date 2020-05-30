Donald Trump Retweets Attack On CNN After Atlanta Headquarters Vandalized In Riots

President Donald Trump re-tweeted an attack on CNN after the news outlet’s Atlanta headquarters was vandalized by rioters.

“In an ironic twist of fate, CNN HQ is being attacked by the very riots they promoted as noble & just. Oops,” wrote Melissa A.

Trump posted the message to his timeline, showing video footage of hundreds of people in front of the CNN headquarters

Protestors and rioters broke the glass entrance to the center and covered the building and the company’s giant logo in graffiti, including some writing that included the words “f**k Trump” and “times up.” Others threw things at the building, and one person can be heard shouting “f**k CNN.”

Glass getting broken outside the main entrance to CNN's Atlanta headquarters; protesters cheer pic.twitter.com/EToiEj5Pom — Fernando Alfonso III (@fernalfonso) May 29, 2020

The message is the latest in Trump’s ongoing attack on news media organizations, which he famously refers to as “fake news.”

In April, a research report that interviewed nearly 40 journalists, academics, lawyers, and former administration officials found that the president’s language has endangered the press and Democracy in America, as The Washington Post reported at the time. It claims that Trump’s language and behavior, such as barring reporters from the White House and withholding information from government sites has “dangerously undermined truth and consensus in a deeply divided country.”

The report details incidents where journalists have been detained at the border for questioning and search as part of the Trump administration’s policy. It also pointed out that Trump has called for boycotting prominent news organizations. He has frequently attacked news organizations that report on him in an unfavorable light, including Fox News, which is generally considered to be a right-leaning news organization.

He has also called for a change in libel laws so that he can prosecute reporters who cover him in a way he doesn’t like and has threatened to use the government to enact regulatory action against media sites.

“People can see Trump’s attacks on the press, but not really know their impact” the report’s author said. “You can be aware of the drip, drip, drip of this every day, but not see the whole picture, which is shocking.”

However, most Americans haven’t changed their opinion on news media since Trump’s election, though the divide between people who distrust the news has widened between conservatives and liberals.

CNN wasn’t the only business impacted by the rioting that spread across the United States this week. Minnesota, Oregon, Georgia, California, and Washington D.C. all reported looting, fires, or large crowds protesting the death of George Floyd, an African-American man who died while in police custody as an officer restrained him with a knee on his neck.

Trump himself witnessed the protests as people gathered in front of the White House to demonstrate. Trump praised the secret service and their handling of the situation, saying they never let the protest get out of hand.