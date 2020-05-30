NBA Rumors: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Bucks ‘Among The Biggests Teams To Benefit’ From Earlier 2020 Free Agency

While they are currently focused on winning the NBA championship title in the 2019-20 NBA season, the Milwaukee Bucks have already started making plans for the summer of 2020 where the face of the franchise and reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo would be eligible to sign a massive contract extension. Unfortunately, though they have already made everyone in the league aware of their intention to keep Antetokounmpo long-term in Milwaukee, the Bucks are yet to give assurance if the Greek superstar would ink a new deal or decide to test the free agency market in the 2021 NBA offseason. Antetokounmpo’s decision this summer is expected to make a huge effect on the Bucks’ plan.

Recently, the Board of Governors had a meeting regarding the resumption of the 2019-20 NBA season and the two important events in the upcoming offseason – the 2020 NBA Draft and the 2020 NBA free agency. According to Jordan Treske of Fansided’s Behind The Buck Pass, if the Board of Governors decides to hold the 2020 NBA free agency before the 2020 NBA Draft, the Bucks are “among the biggest teams to benefit.”

“The concept of having free agency take place before the draft has gathered steam in recent years and it would be certainly more feasible during this unprecedented time when the league’s calendar is clearly in need of reworking. And it goes without saying that in the event that free agency is held before this upcoming draft, the Milwaukee Bucks would be among the biggest teams to benefit from this scenario.”

If the 2020 NBA free agency would be held earlier, the Bucks would know Antetokounmpo’s decision first before they think about whom they will select in the 2020 NBA Draft. As Treske noted, it would also help the Bucks decide what they are going to do with some of their incoming free agents like Sterling Brown, Pat Connaughton, Kyle Korver, and Wesley Matthews.

Having an earlier knowledge of Antetokounmpo’s 2020 NBA offseason decision would give the Bucks more time to think about their long-term plan. If Antetokounmpo agrees to sign the massive contract extension, the Bucks would likely do their best to make sure that the Bucks have a roster that can legitimately contend for the NBA championship for a long period of time. If Antetokounmpo does the opposite, the Bucks could be forced to entertain offers for him this summer.

Antetokounmpo’s decision regarding his contract extension would not only affect the Bucks but the entire NBA landscape. As of now, several NBA teams who have the salary cap flexibility to offer him a huge payday and a plethora of trade assets to engage in a blockbuster deal are closely monitoring Antetokounmpo’s situation in Milwaukee, including the Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks, and the Miami Heat.