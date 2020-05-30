Katelyn Runck Flaunts Her Fit Physique In A Tiny Miniskirt & Revealing Crop Top

In her latest Instagram post, fitness model Katelyn Runck showed off her incredible body in a triple update that tantalized her 2.1 million Instagram followers. The photos in her latest post were taken in Bel Air, according to the geotag.

Katelyn shared two sizzling snaps followed by a short video clip, all captured by photographer LHGFX Photography, who Katelyn has worked with countless times before. In the first snap, Katelyn sat on a large cream-colored couch. She appeared to be indoors, as there was more furniture visible in the distance, but the background was blurred so that Katelyn remained the focal point of the shot.

The ensemble she wore was from the brand Dolls Kill, and Katelyn made sure to acknowledge the brand by tagging their Instagram page in the picture itself as well as in the caption. On top, she rocked a white crop top with long sleeves and a scandalously low-cut neckline. The look revealed a serious amount of cleavage, and a large tie between her breasts accentuated her ample assets even more. Ruffled trim around the neckline and on the cuffs added a feminine twist to the look, and the crop top also exposed several inches of her chiselled abs.

Katelyn paired the top with a tiny miniskirt that left little to the imagination. The miniskirt had an eye-catching black-and-white argyll pattern, and the waist came right to her belly button.

Her brunette locks tumbled down her chest as she gazed at the camera seductively.

In the second snap, Katelyn switched up her pose and showed off even more of her toned legs. The camera backed up a bit so that every inch of Katelyn’s body could be captured in the shot. The miniskirt revealed her incredible legs, and she finished off the look with a pair of sexy black strappy sandals. She placed one hand on her shin as she posed.

Katelyn finished off the post with a short video clip in the third slide that offered her fans a peek behind-the-scenes of the photoshoot, something she frequently does.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the sexy ensemble, and the post racked up over 5,700 likes within just 38 minutes. It also received 418 comments from her fans in the same time span.

“If beauty were time, you’d be forever,” one fan flirtatiously said in the comments section.

“Stunning,” another follower added.

“Wow!!! You are such a stunningly beautiful woman!!!” another fan exclaimed, followed by a string of emoji.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Katelyn tantalized her followers with a snap taken outside in the Hollywood Hills. She rocked a breathtaking gold-and-black printed robe with nothing but a pair of black lace underwear underneath. The look accentuated her cleavage and showed off her incredible physique to perfection.