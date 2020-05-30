Avital Cohen Rocks Peach Sports Bra And Shorts For Gym Workout

Avital Cohen showed her 1.8 million Instagram followers excerpts from one of her gym sessions via the latest video on her Instagram page.

Dressed in a peach sports bra and matching shorts, the Israeli fitness model started her workout with a set of rear delt flys at a machine. The exercise required her to push its weighted handles out to the side with her arms, keeping her elbows bent as she did so.

After that, she performed a similar exercise with an apparatus that consisted of two resistance bands. Unlike the first video, she performed the move while standing.

Next, she ended her circuit with a set of cable machine pulldowns. Avital assumed a wide-legged stance for this one as she leaned forward and lowered its handles with her arms.

The video was a piece of promotional content for Bang Energy, a line of fitness-related drinks and she’s seen sipping one of their products throughout the clip.

The post racked up over 100,000 views in an hour and over 350 Instagram users have commented on it so far. Fans flooded the comments section with praise for Avital’s beauty,

“You look marvelous gorgeous you are stunning beauty,” one fan wrote before adding a string of kissing face emoji to their comment.

“You always make my day,” another added. “Keep it up beautiful and have an awesome weekend.”

A third commenter responded to her caption where Avital briefly touched on the mood-enhancing effects of exercise.

“Agreed! Amazing how good I feel after a gym session! You look great, babe”

And a fourth shared their desire to interact with Avital in an offline setting.

“Avital, I wanna take you on romantic date you look stunning beauty,” they wrote.

Avital received similar compliments under one of her previous gym workout videos, uploaded to Instagram five days ago. In that clip, she sported a red crop top and matching leggings as she performed weighted squats, glute kickbacks, and more. In her caption, Avital hinted that this was her first time back at the gym since coronavirus lockdown restrictions were lifted in Israel.

“#NoQuarantine is the day I dreamed of and it’s here! These two months quarantine were full of waves of anxiety, stress of the unknown and HOPE, all at once,” she wrote. “Finally feeling energized to be back to normal as I go the gym AGAIN”

The video currently has over 350,000 views and more than 500 Instagram users have commented on it.