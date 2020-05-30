Brian Austin-Green & Megan Fox ‘Having Issues For A While,’ Split Not A Surprise To The Actor

The split between actor Brian Austin-Green and wife, actress Megan Fox, did not come as a surprise to the actor as the couple had been “having issues for a while,” US Weekly reported on Saturday. A source told the magazine that Fox and rapper Machine Gun Kelly got together before the couple’s divorce.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

“Megan and MGK have hooked up, and they became intimate when Megan and Brian we’re separated, but hadn’t fully cut ties,” US Weekly reported from a source.

The outlet continued that, because of this news, the former Beverly Hills, 90210 actor knew his relationship was over. Austin-Green reportedly “saw it coming.”

The Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles actor first believed the relationship between Fox and Kelly was platonic.

“They’re just friends at this point,” Austin-Green said on his podcast, With Brian Austin-Green earlier this month.

Austin-Green even tried to protect his wife and the rapper.

“I trust her judgment. She’s always had really good judgment. I don’t want people to think her or he are villains or that I was a victim in any way,” the podcaster said of Fox and Kelly.

However, reports came to surface that Fox and the Cleveland rapper were spending more time together. The pair were spotted, grabbing coffee and food together. Fox was in Kelly’s most recent music video for the song, “Bloody Valentine.” In it, the actress was lip-synching and dancing in a fancy home. The video came to an ominous end when Fox threw the hairdryer from her hand into the bathtub, where Kelly lounged, seemingly killing the rapper.

While the US Weekly sources reportedly “confirmed,” that Fox and Kelly’s relationship “wasn’t strictly platonic,” neither the actor nor the rapper had publicly commented on their status.

Fox and Austin-Green announced their second and most recent separation on May 18. The couple had been married for over a decade and have three sons together, Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3.

The first separation was in 2015 after the actress returned from filming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows in New York. Fox was “very keen to end their marriage,” upon her return. Austin-Green was reportedly recovering from a severe brain illness at the time, which had left the actor bedridden for several months.

Despite the split, Austin-Green remained hopeful. The actor said on his podcast that he will “always love” Fox and had hoped that the family would be able to continue to celebrate “holidays and family vacations,” together.