Brian Austin Green & Megan Fox Reportedly ‘Having Issues For A While,’ Split Not A Surprise To The Actor

The split between actor Brian Austin Green and his wife, actress Megan Fox, did not come as a surprise to him as the couple had been “having issues for a while,” US Weekly reported on Saturday. A source told the outlet that Fox and rapper Machine Gun Kelly got together before the couple’s divorce announcement.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

“Megan and MGK have hooked up, and they became intimate when Megan and Brian we’re separated, but hadn’t fully cut ties,” US Weekly reported from a source.

The outlet continued that, because of this news, the former Beverly Hills, 90210 actor knew his relationship was over. Austin Green reportedly “saw it coming.”

The Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles actor first believed the relationship between Fox and Kelly was platonic.

“They’re just friends at this point,” Austin Green said on his podcast, With Brian Austin Green, earlier this month.

“I trust her judgment, she’s always had really good judgment. I don’t want people to think her or he are villains or that I was a victim in any way,” the podcaster said of Fox and Kelly.

However, reports surfaced that Fox and the Cleveland rapper were spending more time together. The pair were spotted grabbing coffee and food together. Fox was also in Kelly’s most recent music video for the song “Bloody Valentine.” In the video, the actress was lip-syncing and dancing in a fancy home. The video came to an ominous end when Fox threw the hairdryer from her hand into the bathtub, where Kelly lounged, seemingly killing the rapper.

While the US Weekly sources reportedly “confirmed” that Fox and Kelly’s relationship “wasn’t strictly platonic,” neither the actor nor the rapper had publicly commented on their status.

Fox and Austin Green announced their second and most recent separation on May 18. The couple have been married for over a decade and have three sons together — Noah, 7; Bodhi, 6; and Journey, 3.

The first separation was in 2015 after the actress returned from filming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows in New York. Fox was reportedly “very keen to end their marriage” upon her return. Austin Green was apparently recovering from a severe brain illness at the time, which had left him bedridden for several months.

Despite the split, Austin Green remained hopeful. The actor said on his podcast that he will “always love” Fox and hoped that the family would be able to continue to celebrate “holidays and family vacations” together.