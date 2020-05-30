Ana Cheri Exudes Jungle Vibes In Strappy Cheetah-Print Lingerie

Ana Cheri steamed up her Instagram page this week with another skin-baring photo that exuded serious jungle vibes.

The racy shot was shared on Friday night and captured the model and fitness trainer posing next to a vibrant green plant inside a large room with white paneled walls. She stood with one leg slightly in front of the other to accentuate her hourglass silhouette while basking in the excellent lighting of the space with her eyes closed and a look of bliss across her face.

In the caption of the upload, Ana quoted the iconic first line of “Welcome to the Jungle” by Guns N’ Roses — a fitting choice, as she was clad in a sexy set of cheetah-print lingerie from Honey Birdette that channeled her inner jungle queen. The look included a balconette-style bra with thick straps adorned with gold hardware that highlighted her toned arms and shoulders. It had push-up cups in the bold animal-print pattern that showcased her ample cleavage, which was further enhanced by a second layer of black satin that wrapped tight around her bust.

Ana complemented the strappy top with a matching thong that showed off her killer curves thanks to its daringly high-cut design. She added the set’s garter belt as well, positioning it high up on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and sculpted abs. It had long black suspenders that fell down to the middle of her thighs, drawing attention to her sculpted legs.

The social media sensation kept her look simple, accessorizing with only a dainty bar necklace so as not to take too much attention away from her curvaceous physique. She wore her dark tresses down in loose waves, and sported a simple makeup look that let her natural beauty shine. The application seemed to include a pink lipstick, red blush, shimmering eyeshadow, and mascara.

Unsurprisingly, the scandalous snap proved to be a huge hit with Ana’s millions of fans, earning over 124,000 likes during its first 12 hours on her page. It has also racked up hundreds of comments, many with compliments for the star’s stunning display.

“Ana you are simply incredible,” one person wrote.

“Hottest girl on this planet,” quipped another fan.

“Amazing pic, you are so beautiful,” a third admirer remarked.

“My dream woman,” added a fourth follower.

Ana’s revealing look should hardly come as a shock to her fans, as she is often seen showing off her figure in scanty ensembles. Another recent upload to her page saw leaving little to the imagination in a minuscule, metallic bikini. That look proved to be a major hit as well, racking up more than 246,000 likes and 2,000-plus comments to date.