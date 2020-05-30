Alexa Collins Rocks A Sexy Printed Bikini While Out On The Water

Blond bombshell Alexa Collins thrilled her 962,000 Instagram followers with her latest post, a sizzling snap taken while she was out on the water. Alexa simply included the geotag of Intercoastal, to reference her location on the water, and was situated in a calm body of water with luxurious buildings visible behind her. There were also several palm trees visible in the background.

Alexa rocked a printed pink bikini from the brand Alieya Apparel, and she made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. The bikini top was a simple string bikini with triangular cups that hugged Alexa’s ample assets to perfection. The top shower off a serious amount of cleavage, and thin strings tied around her neck for support.

She paired the bikini top with matching bottoms that dipped low in the front, showing off plenty of her toned stomach. The sides of her bikini bottoms had a high-cut style and tied with a bow high on her hip, accentuating her hourglass physique.

The photo was cropped right at her spread thighs, so fans weren’t able to see what she was sitting on, but the blond beauty was presumably perched on a surfboard or paddleboard of some sort out on the water.

Alexa had her blond locks pulled up in a messy bun, with several strands remaining loose to frame her face. She added a few accessories as well, including layered necklaces, a shorter, delicate chain and a longer necklace with a Chanel pendant.

Alexa also had a pair of statement sunglasses, which she lowered down the bridge of her nose and peered over in the snap. Lowering the sunglasses ensured that her stunning eyes were visible, and Alexa appeared to have added long lashes and eyeliner to accentuate her eyes.

Her followers loved the sexy snap, and the post received over 7,900 likes within just one hour. It also earned 148 comments from her eager fans.

“Gorgeous,” one fan said simply, followed by a flame emoji and heart emoji.

“You have a perfect physique, you are so sexy,” another fan added.

“My eyes! Thats whats poppin!” one follower said, referencing Alexa’s caption.

“Sweet Picture girl looking very hot today” another fan added, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

