Samantha Rayner Goes Full Bombshell In Cheeky Teal Lingerie

Samantha Rayner gave her 704,000 Instagram followers something to talk about today when she shared a racy new snap that has proved hard to be ignored.

In the image, the Australian model was seen sitting on top of a small gray rug on the floor. She leaned to the side, propping herself up with one of her arms while bending her legs at the knees for a casual pose. The camera was positioned in front of her, though she opted to avert her gaze to something off into the distance rather than staring straight back at its lens.

As for her look in the tantalizing snap, Samantha went full bombshell in a set of teal lingerie from Lounge Underwear that popped against her gorgeous bronzed figure. The ensemble included a balconette-style bra with thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders, and a low scoop neckline that left her decolletage completely bare. It featured a set of lacy, underwire cups that further defined her voluptuous chest and ample cleavage that was well on display.

Samantha also sported a pair of matching panties that were arguably even more risque. She tugged at one side of the garment’s lace waistband, pulling it high up on her hips to show off even more of her toned legs and hips that were already exposed from the number’s high-cut design. A mirror set up behind revealed that the piece boasted a daringly cheeky thong style that left her pert derriere in full view, much to the delight of her fans.

Samantha accessorized her look in a simple manner, adding only a pair of gold hoop earrings and a dainty navel ring so as not to take any attention away from her killer curves. She left her dark tresses down in loose waves that cascaded behind her back, and highlighted her striking features with a full face of makeup. The application looked to include a nude lipstick and red blush, as well as eyeliner and mascara.

Fans of the model went wild for her scanty ensemble, with over 20,000 of them hitting the “like” button within five hours of its debut on her page. Dozens more flocked to the comments section to leave compliments for Samantha’s incredible display.

“What a stunner,” one person wrote.

“Body goals,” quipped another fan.

“Loving this color on you!” a third follower remarked.

“Such a beautiful, healthy, gorgeous woman. Two thumbs up and a 10-plus, awesome,” added a fourth admirer.

Samantha has been keeping her devoted fans entertained with a number of skin-baring snaps recently. Just last weekend, she showed off her impressive physique again in a minuscule snakeskin-print bikini. The swimwear look was another hit, earning more than 33,000 likes and 270 comments to date.