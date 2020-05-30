After James Harden Loses Weight, Kendrick Perkins Says Rockets Are Now ‘Heavy Favorite’ To Win 2020 NBA Title

James Harden and the Houston Rockets entered the 2019-20 NBA season with the goal of fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title. Unfortunately, though the Golden State Warriors have weakened after losing Kevin Durant in the 2019 NBA free agency and Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson to injuries, the Rockets’ road to the 2020 NBA Finals won’t still be easy because of the emergence of new Western Conference powerhouse teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers. However, former NBA player Kendrick Perkins believes that the improvements Harden made during the NBA’s two-month hiatus could give the Rockets a realistic chance of ending their decades of title drought this season.

On the recent episode of ESPN’s The Jump, which is currently posted on Youtube, Perkins talked about Harden and the things he has done when the 2019-20 NBA season got suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. While most of the NBA players were worried about being infected by COVID-19, Harden grabbed the opportunity to make positive changes with his physical appearance in which he believes helped him improve his body balance, stability, and body control. After Harden got slimmer, Perkins confidently said that the Rockets are now the “heavy favorite” to bring home the Larry O’Brien Trophy this season.

“James is in the lab and going to be dangerous,” Perkins said, as transcribed by Essentially Sports. “You’re talking about a guy who’s one of the most prolific scorers there to ever touch the basketball and he done lost weight and he’s dedicated?! It’s going to be dangerous. It puts the Rockets up there as a heavy favorite to win the title if the season resumes.”

Former NBA player Richard Jefferson, who was also in the same episode, was surprised after hearing Perkins’ statements and seemed to wonder what was the connection of Harden’s weight loss to the Rockets’ chances of winning the 2020 NBA championship title. Perkins explained that now that Harden becomes more physically fit, it would make sure that he still has enough energy left to lead the Rockets when it is crunch time and in the fourth quarter.

Aside from making his body more equipped to last until the end of the game, the development in Harden’s physique could also improve his mobility, making him harder to guard on the offensive end of the floor. Before the NBA suspension, Harden was already the league’s No. 1 scorer, averaging 34.4 points while shooting 43.5 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from beyond the arc. Those numbers are expected to further improve once Harden returns to the court this season.

However, it would take more than an improved Harden to help the Rockets achieve their main goal this season. If they are determined to win the 2020 NBA championship title, other Rockets’ players should step up and give Harden all the support he needs. Also, the Rockets should prove everyone in the league that can consistently win games even without a starting-caliber center on their roster.