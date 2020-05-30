Irish Model Tiffany Stanley Stuns In A Skintight Yoga Set While Hiking

Irish model Tiffany Stanley wowed her 907,000 Instagram followers after wearing a skintight athleisure set while going out for a hike.

The ensemble consisted of a crop top and ankle-length spandex pants. Despite the warmer May temperatures, Stanley wore a long-sleeved stye with a crew neckline. The material was incredibly skintight, hugging her curves. Moreover, the cropped length of the shirt offered fans a view of her toned tummy.

The garment was a blue and white ombre pattern, with the lighter shade starting at the neckline and getting darker as it continued down her torso. On the lower part of the sleeve was a trendy cut-out mesh detail.

Stanley coupled the top with a matching pair of pants, though this this the ombre went from dark at the waist to white as it extended down her legs, with the cut-out details around her calves. The yoga pants were just as skintight as the top, and the high-waisted cut emphasized her hourglass figure.

Stanley completed the look with a pair of trendy tinted sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, and white sneakers. Her hair was styled into a chic but practical bun.

The Irish bombshell posted three separate photos from her hike, which was go-tagged in Los Angeles, California.

In the first picture, she stood angled away from the camera, giving fans full view of her pert posterior as she slightly extended one leg.

In the second picture, Stanley relaxed against a wooden rail, giving a sweet smile to fans while showcasing her toned abs. In the background are the rolling hills and mansions of LA.

Last but not least, Stanley posed by playfully tugging at the waistband of her pants, once again drawing attention to her midriff.

Fans awarded the shot over 7,000 likes and more than 100 glowing comments.

“Lord have mercy, you cause more accidents than drinking and driving,” teased one lovestruck follower.

“Just simply beautiful,” agreed a second, adding a plethora of red rose emoji.

“Obsessed with this,” gushed a third, along with the heart-eye face emoji.

“Breathtaking,” concluded a fourth, with two fire symbols.

Hiking is far from the only quarantine shown activity recently displayed on Stanley’s Instagram feed. She also has also followed the lead of other influencers and posted pictures of herself relaxing at the beach.

Other Instagram stars who have recently posted shore-centric photos include Corrie Yee, who modeled an orange chain bikini while wading into the Pacific, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.