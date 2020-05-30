Donald Trump Praises Secret Service, Blasts DC Mayor For Handling Of Protestors

Donald Trump praised the Secret Service on Twitter Saturday morning for their handling of protestors who reported charged the White House on Friday night. The Washington, D.C. protestors were among those who gathered all around the country on Friday to march in memory of George Floyd. When a group came across the White House, reports indicate some became unruly and attempted to “storm” the White House grounds. Trump took to social media on Saturday to report what he said he saw from inside the building as the Secret Service dealt with potential threats outside.

“Great job last night at the White House by the U.S. @SecretService. They were not only totally professional, but very cool. I was inside, watched every move, and couldn’t have felt more safe.”

Trump added that the guards allowed the protestors to “scream and rant” as much as they wanted, but when someone got out of line, they would come down hard on them. He said when this happened, the protestors “didn’t know what hit them.” The president also said those on the front line were often replaced “like magic” with fresh agents.

Trump added he believed the crowd of people who gathered outside the White House was “professionally organized.” He said despite being a planned attack on the building, the Secret Service never let anyone get those close. He also said had anyone gotten over the fence, they would have been met with “vicious dogs” and “the most ominous weapons” he’d ever seen.

As the tweet thread went on, Trump relayed a story from one of the agents who claimed they always put the new agents on the front lines. The president added the Secret Service agents who were new loved to get into the action. He closed the praise of his protective detail with a thank you and then Trump turned his attention to the mayor of Washington, D.C.

Speaking about Muriel Bowser, Trump claimed he had asked the mayor to send police officers but she refused. The president claimed she told them it wasn’t “their job.”

Saturday’s Twitter thread was far from his first comments on the protests around the country. On Thursday night, he tweeted out a warning to people he called “thugs,” telling them via tweet that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.” The comment, which echoed those of a 1960s Miami Sheriff famous for putting down civil rights protests with violence, drew sharp rebuke from Democrats as well as celebrities, including Taylor Swift who told the president on Twitter he was going to be voted out in November.